RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Unvaccinated Bayern star Kimmich back in quarantine

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich in again back in house quarantine

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich in again back in house quarantine Creator: Tobias SCHWARZ
Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich in again back in house quarantine Creator: Tobias SCHWARZ

Unvaccinated Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich returned to house quarantine Friday after having had contact with someone testing positive for Covid-19, ruling him out of at least the next two games.

Recommended articles

Bundesliga leaders Bayern confirmed the news Friday, the day after Kimmich missed a training session, which head coach Julian Nagelsmann described as a "precautionary measure", on the eve of their league game at Augsburg.

Kimmich, 26, only left house quarantine Tuesday after previously having contact with Bayern team-mate Niklas Suele, who tested positive last week while on international duty with Germany.

As well as Friday's match at Augsburg, Kimmich also misses next Tuesday's Champions League away to Dynamo Kiev with Bayern already qualified for the last 16.

Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are reportedly the only non-vaccinated players in the Munich squad.

Bayern are already without Suele and Josip Stanisic, both of whom are fully vaccinated, but have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kimmich has been at the centre of fierce debate in Germany since revealing he opted not to be vaccinated due to "personal concerns".

He was heavily criticised and accused of neglecting his duties as a role model in Germany, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Europe at around 68 percent.

Germany is currently in a ferocious fourth wave of the virus with record numbers seen this week, leading health minister Jens Spahn to describe the situation as "a national emergency".

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Unvaccinated Bayern star Kimmich back in quarantine

Unvaccinated Bayern star Kimmich back in quarantine

Newcastle boss Howe says he must shut out the 'noise'

Newcastle boss Howe says he must shut out the 'noise'

Klopp says his Liverpool reign is 'far from over'

Klopp says his Liverpool reign is 'far from over'

Solskjaer says struggling Man Utd should relish pressure

Solskjaer says struggling Man Utd should relish pressure

Man City's Kevin De Bruyne tests positive for Covid: Guardiola

Man City's Kevin De Bruyne tests positive for Covid: Guardiola

Spurs boss Conte urges Ndombele to be a team player

Spurs boss Conte urges Ndombele to be a team player

Arsenal boss Arteta wants more from Aubameyang

Arsenal boss Arteta wants more from Aubameyang

One year from World Cup, clock ticks ever louder for Qatar

One year from World Cup, clock ticks ever louder for Qatar

Gor Mahia raise 4 million, to facilitate travel to Congo

Gor Mahia raise 4 million, to facilitate travel to Congo

Trending

Man City's Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape: prosecutors

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy faces six counts of rape and one of sexual assault Creator: Oli SCARFF

South Africa want Ghana qualifier replayed after disputed penalty

Timothy Ouma (L) of Kenya and Danny Usengimana (R) of Rwanda fight for the ball during a World Cup qualifier in Nairobi on Monday Creator: Simon MAINA

Di Maria winner puts Argentina on brink of WC qualification

Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring the only goal of the game against Uruguay that pushed Argentina closer to qualifying for the World Cup Creator: Ernesto Ryan

'New era' as Germany end on World Cup high in Armenia

Ilkay Gundogan scored twice for Germany in a comfortable victory over Armenia on Sunday Creator: Karen MINASYAN