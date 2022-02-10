RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Valencia peg back Athletic to leave semi in the balance

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Hugo Duro scored Valencia's equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Thursday.

Hugo Duro scored Valencia's equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Thursday. Creator: Jose Jordan
Hugo Duro scored Valencia's equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Thursday. Creator: Jose Jordan

Hugo Duro came to the rescue as Valencia fought back to earn a 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final on Thursday.

Recommended articles

Duro's finish in the second half at San Mames leaves the tie firmly in the balance, with Valencia playing the second leg at home at Mestalla on March 2.

Athletic's Raul Garcia had given them the lead shortly before half-time but the 23-time winners of the Spanish Cup were unable to hold on for the victory.

The winner of the tie will play either Rayo Vallecano or Real Betis in the final in April. Betis defeated Rayo 2-1 at Vallecas in the first leg on Wednesday night.

Athletic knocked out Real Madrid in the quarter-finals and to win the cup this season would be particularly special, after they lost two finals in two weeks last year.

The first defeat was by Basque rivals Real Sociedad in a postponed final from 2020 before they lost again to Barcelona in the 2021 competition a fortnight later.

Athletic are the most successful Copa del Rey club left in the tournament given only Barcelona can better their 23 cup victories.

But of the four semi-finalists, Valencia have won it most recently after they beat Barca in 2019, under Marcelino, who is now in charge of Athletic.

The home side took the lead in the 37th minute when Garcia held off former Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba at the back post to head in Iker Muniain's bending cross.

Valencia's substitute Maxi Gomez was sent off at half-time as a feisty 45 minutes ended with a confrontation between players from both teams. Gomez had yet to play in the game but will now be unavailable for the second leg.

There was little between the sides after the restart and Valencia grabbed an equaliser just after the hour-mark as Athletic goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala did well to parry Bryan Gil's finish but the ball fell straight to Duro, who bundled in.

Valencia thought they should have had a penalty in injury-time when Duro went down under a challenge from Athletic's Dani Vivian but referee Jose Munuera was not convinced.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Valencia peg back Athletic to leave semi in the balance

Valencia peg back Athletic to leave semi in the balance

Vlahovic sets up Italian Cup semi with old team Fiorentina

Vlahovic sets up Italian Cup semi with old team Fiorentina

Jota double keeps Liverpool in title hunt, 10-man Arsenal win at Wolves

Jota double keeps Liverpool in title hunt, 10-man Arsenal win at Wolves

Vlahovic sets up Italian Cup semi with old team Fiorentina

Vlahovic sets up Italian Cup semi with old team Fiorentina

Eriksen 'not scared' of bullies on return to football

Eriksen 'not scared' of bullies on return to football

West Ham's Antonio asks if Zouma cat abuse is worse than racism

West Ham's Antonio asks if Zouma cat abuse is worse than racism

Pochettino says PSG have both eyes on Rennes revenge

Pochettino says PSG have both eyes on Rennes revenge

Infantino says World Cup will be health 'benchmark' for global sporting events

Infantino says World Cup will be health 'benchmark' for global sporting events

West Ham's Rice admits trophy hunger as speculation swirls over future

West Ham's Rice admits trophy hunger as speculation swirls over future

Trending

Martial misfires and Rakitic misses penalty as Sevilla held by Osasuna

Sevilla react to drawing 0-0 with Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday. Creator: ANDER GILLENEA

Barca go fourth after beating Atletico, Real Madrid sneak past Granada

Jordi Alba (2ndL) and Dani Alves were both on the scoresheet for Barcelona Creator: LLUIS GENE

Senegal declares national holiday to celebrate Cup of Nations win

Senegal celebrate with the trophy after winning their first Africa Cup of Nations title Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Lampard brushes off criticism of Dele Alli over Everton unveiling

New signings Dele Alli (left) and Donny van de Beek are introduced to Everton fans Creator: Lindsey Parnaby