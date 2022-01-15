RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Valieva, 15, completes Russian Euro skate sweep ahead of Olympics

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Olympic favourite: Russia's Kamila Valieva performs during the European Figure Skating Championships

Two on the spin: Russians Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov retaining their European ice dance title Creator: Daniel MIHAILESCU
Two on the spin: Russians Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov retaining their European ice dance title Creator: Daniel MIHAILESCU

Russia's Kamila Valieva, just 15 years old, hammered home her status as Olympic Games gold medal favourite on Saturday when she swept to the European title in Tallinn.

Recommended articles

Valieva, in her first season on the senior circuit, led a Russian sweep of the women's podium with her 259.06 points enough to defeat world champion Anna Shcherbakova (237.42 points) and Alexandra Trusova (234.36).

Russia also claimed titles in the men's event, pairs and ice dance in a stunning performance less than three weeks before the Winter Olympics start in Beijing on February 4.

In Thursday's short programme, Valieva had set a new world record of 90.45 points after a flawless performance to "In Memoriam".

It bettered her previous world best mark of 87.42 points at the Russian Grand Prix in November.

Earlier on Saturday, Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov retained their ice dance title.

Sinitsina and Katsalapov won with a total of 217.96 points, ahead of compatriots Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin, who scored 213.20, and Italians Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri on 207.97. 

Their main rivals for Olympic gold, French pair Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the 2018 Olympic runners-up, opted to miss the event in Tallinn as a health precaution ahead of the Beijing Games.

The winners obtained their best total of this Olympic winter. 

But, with two scores above the 220 points in the Turin and Grenoble Grand Prix in November, the French pair still hold an edge in their long-distance duel.

Sinitsina and Katsalapov won their first European title in 2020, narrowly edging the French pair, who had won the previous five titles.

The Russians also took the world title last March after the Montreal-based French duo opted to skip the event in Stockholm following a Covid-hit season.

It was a memorable tournament for Russia in the Estonian capital.

Teenager Mark Kondratiuk marked his European figure skating championship debut with the men's title.

In the pairs, Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov claimed the European crown to add to their world championship triumph last year.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Valieva, 15, completes Russian Euro skate sweep ahead of Olympics

Valieva, 15, completes Russian Euro skate sweep ahead of Olympics

Super-sub Coutinho caps Villa revival to frustrate Man Utd

Super-sub Coutinho caps Villa revival to frustrate Man Utd

Martial didn't want to be in Man Utd squad for Villa game: Rangnick

Martial didn't want to be in Man Utd squad for Villa game: Rangnick

'I missed the Premier League' says Coutinho after dream Villa debut

'I missed the Premier League' says Coutinho after dream Villa debut

'Machine' Lewandowski scores 300th Bundesliga goal in Bayern romp

'Machine' Lewandowski scores 300th Bundesliga goal in Bayern romp

Man City sink Chelsea to close in on title, Coutinho denies Man Utd

Man City sink Chelsea to close in on title, Coutinho denies Man Utd

Immobile sinks Salernitana to move top of Serie A scoring charts

Immobile sinks Salernitana to move top of Serie A scoring charts

Premier League faces fan fury for flurry of postponements

Premier League faces fan fury for flurry of postponements

Nigeria ease past Sudan to make Cup of Nations last 16

Nigeria ease past Sudan to make Cup of Nations last 16

Trending

Mali-Tunisia AFCON game ends in confusion as referee blows whistle too soon

Ibrahima Kone (L) celebrates after scoring the decisive penalty for Mali against Tunisia in Limbe Creator: Issouf SANOGO

Ayew jibe after Ghana held as Morocco qualify for Cup of Nations last 16

Andre Ayew and Ghana were angry at the manner in which Gabon scored their equaliser Creator: Kenzo Tribouillard

Ghana rage after controversial goal earns 'small team' Gabon AFCON draw

Gabon players celebrate after Jim Allevinah's late equaliser against Ghana Creator: Kenzo Tribouillard

'Four or five' Burkina Faso players and coach test positive for Covid-19

Burkina Faso captain Bertrand Traore at Saturday's press conference Creator: Daniel Beloumou Olomo