'Valverde needs to be talked about more' - Reactions as Federico Valverde goes viral online

Fabian Simiyu
Sports > Football

With Valverde proving his worth of late, football fans around the world are starting to notice him

Valverde apès son but contre Leipzig
Valverde apès son but contre Leipzig

Real Madrid have continued to prove their dominance in the Champions League with a recent 2-0 win over RB Leipzig thus moving to the top of Group F.

Fabrizio Romano and Carlo Ancelotti have been at the forefront of praising Federico Valverde after displaying a superb performance against Leipzig.

The match was intense during the first half with both teams proving dominant but ending up goalless after both teams failed to convert from the chances created.

Fede Valverde
Fede Valverde Imago

Carlo Ancelotti was relaxed as usual as the second half kicked off with no substitution being made after people expecting Rodrygo would be the first sacrificial lamb.

Valverde broke the deadlock in the 80th minute with a clinical finish after receiving a clean pass from Vinicius Junior.

It was evident that Valverde was going to score at some point in that match after showing the urge to so from the first minute.

Real Madrid star Asensio furious after snub by Carlo Ancelotti

Vinicius played a major role with Thibaut Courtois stepping up to the accession also. Madrid are the reigning champions in this tournament after a 1-0 victory over Liverpool last season in the finals.

Thibaut Courtois
Thibaut Courtois Pulse Africa

Real Madrid put the game to bed with Marco Asensio scoring the second goal in the 90th minute after coming on as a substitute. Madrid are yet to lose a game this season.

With Valverde proving his worth of late, football fans around the world are starting to notice him and here is what some of them said.

Real Madrid's midfielder, Federico Valverde
Real Madrid's midfielder, Federico Valverde AFP

"I’ve told Fede Valverde that if he didn’t score at least 10 goals this season, I will tear up my coaching license and leave!" said Ancelotti after the match.

