'Valverde needs to be talked about more' - Reactions as Federico Valverde goes viral online

Fabrizio Romano and Carlo Ancelotti have been at the forefront of praising Federico Valverde after displaying a superb performance against Leipzig.

The match was intense during the first half with both teams proving dominant but ending up goalless after both teams failed to convert from the chances created.

Carlo Ancelotti was relaxed as usual as the second half kicked off with no substitution being made after people expecting Rodrygo would be the first sacrificial lamb.

Valverde broke the deadlock in the 80th minute with a clinical finish after receiving a clean pass from Vinicius Junior.

It was evident that Valverde was going to score at some point in that match after showing the urge to so from the first minute.

Vinicius played a major role with Thibaut Courtois stepping up to the accession also. Madrid are the reigning champions in this tournament after a 1-0 victory over Liverpool last season in the finals.

Real Madrid put the game to bed with Marco Asensio scoring the second goal in the 90th minute after coming on as a substitute. Madrid are yet to lose a game this season.

Reactions

With Valverde proving his worth of late, football fans around the world are starting to notice him and here is what some of them said.

