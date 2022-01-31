Van de Beek loan move launches Lampard era at Everton

Van de Beek has endured a tough 18 months at Old Trafford since a £40 million ($54 million) move from Ajax.

The 24-year-old has struggled for game time under both former United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Lampard was appointed as Everton's seventh manager in six years on Monday on a two-and-a-half year contract.

Chelsea's all-time leading goalscorer has been out of the game for a year since being sacked by the London club last January.

He is tasked with keeping the Toffees in the top-flight. They are four points above the relegation zone after a run of one win in 14 league games.

"I had a really positive meeting with the new coach. We have the same ideas about football and he had a lot of influence on my decision," said Van de Beek.

"I played against him when I was at Ajax, and he was at Chelsea, so he knows me as a player. He thinks I have qualities that can help the team.

"I can learn a lot from him because he was a little bit in the same position – a midfield player who scored a lot of goals. He can help me a lot, so I think I'm in a good spot."

Van de Beek is cup-tied for Lampard's bow at Goodison Park against Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

But he will be free to make his debut in a vital clash at the bottom of the Premier League table against Newcastle on February 8.