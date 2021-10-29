RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

VAR controversy as Monterrey win CONCACAF Champions League

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Rogelio Funes Mori celebrates after scoring the winner for Monterrey against Club America in the CONCACAF Champions League final

Rogelio Funes Mori celebrates after scoring the winner for Monterrey against Club America in the CONCACAF Champions League final
Rogelio Funes Mori celebrates after scoring the winner for Monterrey against Club America in the CONCACAF Champions League final Creator: Julio Cesar AGUILAR

Monterrey defeated Club America 1-0 to clinch their fifth CONCACAF Champions League and a place in the Club World Cup on Thursday after an all-Mexico final. 

Argentina-born Mexico international striker Rogelio Funes Mori scored the only goal at Monterrey's BBVA Stadium in the ninth minute, sidefooting into the net from close range after a miskick from America defender Sebastian Caceres.

The goal was shrouded in controversy, with Funes Mori appearing to be in an offside position when Jesus Gallardo's low cross into the area caused havoc in the America defence. 

However, Caceres' miskicked clearance effectively played Funes Mori onside and after a VAR review, the goal stood. 

A frantic finale deep into stoppage time saw America hit the woodwork before a lengthy VAR review for a possible handball in the area against Monterrey. 

But no penalty was given and Monterrey escaped with a win to set alongside their CONCACAF club titles from 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2019. 

Monterrey's victory sees them advance to FIFA's Club World Cup, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates in early 2022.

