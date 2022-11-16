France defender Raphael Varane said his Manchester United team-mates were obviously affected by Cristiano Ronaldo's comments in a television interview that he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag and felt betrayed by the Premier League side.
Raphael Varane gives his verdict on Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan
Raphael Varane has admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Morgan Piers has affected most of Manchester United's players
Recommended articles
Cristiano Ronaldo was interviewed by Morgan Piers recently where he admitted that the club is trying to kick him out and that he has no respect for Erik ten Hag.
"Obviously it affects us. We follow what is happening and what is being said. We try to calm the situation in our own way, we try not to get too involved in it. What is happening in the media in the big clubs is gaining momentum.
"When it's a star like Ronaldo, even more, so we try to take it with distance, that is to say that we do not try to change the situation alone, we are part of a collective.
"What I want is the best for my team, so whatever the decision, as players, we'll accept it and give the best of ourselves." Said Varane.
As it stands, it is not clear if Ronaldo will play for Manchester United as of January 2023 since the club is set to take disciplinary action against him after his interview went viral.
Chelsea wanted Ronaldo on August 2022 but Ten Hag insisted that he was in his plans and that he was not for sale. Cristiano has struggled to get minutes in the tank since age is catching up with him really quickly.
More from category
-
Raphael Varane gives his verdict on Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan
-
Ex-Premier League star jailed for 14 months and fined 36 MILLION NAIRA
-
Qatar 2022 popular bets on favorites to win