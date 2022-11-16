Raphael Varane gives his verdict on Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan

Cristiano Ronaldo was interviewed by Morgan Piers recently where he admitted that the club is trying to kick him out and that he has no respect for Erik ten Hag.

"Obviously it affects us. We follow what is happening and what is being said. We try to calm the situation in our own way, we try not to get too involved in it. What is happening in the media in the big clubs is gaining momentum.

"When it's a star like Ronaldo, even more, so we try to take it with distance, that is to say that we do not try to change the situation alone, we are part of a collective.

"What I want is the best for my team, so whatever the decision, as players, we'll accept it and give the best of ourselves." Said Varane.

As it stands, it is not clear if Ronaldo will play for Manchester United as of January 2023 since the club is set to take disciplinary action against him after his interview went viral.