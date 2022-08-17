'Manchester United players are lazy, lack character' - Victor Ikpeba fumes

The 49-year-old former forward stated that the problems of the Manchester United squad go beyond Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire who are often blamed for the team's performances.

Manchester United suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss to Brentford during their Matchday 2 fixture of the 2022/23 Premier League season after also losing their opening match to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Erik ten Hag was warned to not join Manchester United - Ikpeba

Speaking on the problems for Manchester United's poor form and latest defeat, Ikpeba opined that the Red Devils could not have won the game against Brentford as they simply did not just have the quality.

Ikpeba said on SuperSport's Monday Night Football as reported by allnigeriasoccer that the reality is that Manchester United does not have a solution to their problems at the moment.

The former Super Eagles star explained: "There was no solution against this Brentford side, that was the reality. United don't have it and that's the truth.

"So Eric ten Hag, his work is cut out because it is a difficult job to take. He was warned not to take the job by former United coach Van Gaal.

Ikpeba blasts lazy Manchester United players

The former Borussia Dortmund and Monaco star went on to give a scathing remark concerning Manchester United players, branding them 'lazy and without character.'

"These (United) players are lazy. They don't have the character. They don't have that unity in the squad," Ikpeba said.

"So much problem with Ronaldo and Maguire, so much problem going on. They have to come back and play as a team."

Manchester United are currently bottom of the Premier League table having lost both matches in the league so far, conceding six goals and scoring only one.