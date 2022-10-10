VIDEO: 5 mind-blowing goals Enock Mwepu scored prior to his sudden retirement

Jidechi Chidiezie
The Zambian captain and Brighton star announced his retirement from football at 24 due to a diagnosed heart condition.

Monday was an emotional day for the football world as 'a boy from small Zambian town Chambishi' Enock Mwepu, announced his retirement from the dotting game following a hereditary heart condition.

The 24-year-old who moved to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer of 2021 from RB Salzburg, scored three goals and made 7 assists in the 27 appearances he had for the club.

Before joining Brighton, the midfielder had played in the Austrian Bundesliga, the Champions League, and the Europa League with Salzburg where he moved to in 2018 from fellow Austrian side FC Liefering.

He had also played for Zambian clubs Kafue Celtic, Napsa Stars and the Zambian national team.

Following his sudden retirement, here are five memorable goals Mwepu scored during his playing career.

In the thick of the COVID pandemic, Red Bull Salzburg recorded a 2-2 draw against Wolfsberger AC in the Austrian Bundesliga, and Mwepu ensured he was on the scoresheet with a beauty of a goal.

After excelling for Zambia's U-20 and U-23 teams, Mwepu made his debut for the senior team, playing Algeria in a World Cup qualifier. He (in jersey number 14) celebrated his 32 minutes on the pitch by scoring a fabulous third goal for Chipololo.

In a visit to the Emirates in his penultimate season as a footballer, Mwepu scored an absolutely, brilliant goal to help Brighton defeat Arsenal 2-1.

Of the three goals Mwepu scored LASK while playing for Salzburg, his goal in Salzburg's 3-1 win in December 2020 was the best. A solo run from his half to the opposition box saw him finish off brilliantly for his team's win.

At the end of the 2021/22 Premier League season, Mwepu was awarded with Brighton's Goal of the Season award for his strike against Liverpool at Anfield.

Jidechi Chidiezie

