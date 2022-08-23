PREMIER LEAGUE

WATCH: Klopp 'strangles' Bruno Fernandes after Liverpool lose to Manchester United

Jidechi Chidiezie
The Manchester United midfielder pulled some time-wasting tactics on field as his side cruised to their first win of the season.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had an intense but quick chat with Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes at full-time

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has downplayed the significance of his post-game talk with Bruno Fernandes after his team were defeated 2-1 by Manchester United at Old Trafford.

After losing to United, who scored in either half thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, the Reds manager was spotted speaking with United's Portuguese star with a hand on his neck.

However, the German manager has denied that their exchange was "animated," claiming instead that it had to do with a bit of time-wasting that Lisandro Martinez had pulled in the game.

"It was not animated it was the most harmless conversation I ever had with a player, who is obviously as animated as me at times," Klopp said at his post-match press conference when asked what had transpired.

"It was about Martinez, who went down under a tackle that was obviously not that bad."

"The start of the game was exactly what everyone excepted, what United fans expected, they were after us. They started slightly more aggressive than us, they could more play the game they wanted than we could play the game we wanted," he said about Liverpool's performance.

Jason Sancho opened the scoring for Manchester United Twitter

"They scored the goal, which we had to defend differently, but that is how it is with goals. In the second part of the first half we were there and caused them problems. We had massive chances.

"At half time we showed the boys a couple of situations we did really well and wanted to do that again but then we conceded the second goal. Then we have to chase the game properly and then you can get in a bit of a rush.

"We scored a goal and we deserved in that period and then you have to force it, we tried, have to admit in the end not good enough and that is why we lost. To play the football we are able to play, we want to fight. We have a good home game on Saturday and Anfield has to be rocking. We have to set the fire and the rhythm."

Despite trying to respond in the second half, Liverpool could only muster a late Mohamed Salah header.

Jidechi Chidiezie

