WATCH: Salah gatecrashes Egyptian wedding ahead of Pharoahs friendly

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

When leaving the couple, the 30-year-old made a retort in Arabic, which allegedly means "don't post the photo now okay."

A video of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah gatecrashing a couple's wedding picture moment ahead of Egypt's friendly game with the Niger Republic has gone viral on social media.

The Pharaohs, take on the Nigeriens at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria on Friday in one of two friendlies mapped out for the September international break.

In the viral video, the Liverpool star was seen running up to a couple on their wedding day, interrupting their romantic picture moment to take some photos with them - a moment that made their special day a little bit more exceptional.

After sharing the moment with the happy couple, Salah ran away, laughing, to join the rest of his Egyptian colleagues.

When running away, the 30-year-old made a retort in Arabic, which allegedly means "don't post the photo now okay."

Egypt and Niger will take a break from their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers when they clash at the Borg El Arab Stadium on Friday.

The seven-time African champions go into the game on the back of two defeats to South Korea in a friendly, and Ethiopia in an AFCON qualifier in June.

Prior to that, the Pharaohs kicked off their quest for a place in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 victory over Guinea.

Mohamed Salah in training ahead of Egypt's friendly with Niger Republic
Mohamed Salah in training ahead of Egypt's friendly with Niger Republic Twitter/EFA

Of the last five times the Egyptians played the Menas, they won three, drawing one and losing once.

Salah who joined with his Egyptian teammates ahead of Tuesday's game have struggled - by his standards - to perform in a struggling Liverpool team.

The forward has scored four goals and assisted three in nine appearances for the Reds across all competitions.

