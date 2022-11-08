VIDEO: This ridiculous goal by Benfica B goalkeeper could become 2022 Puskas winner

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

“I saw that their goalkeeper was one step ahead and, having the wind in favour, I decided to take a risk," the 20-year-old goalkeeper revealed after the game.

Samuel Saores celebrates with Benfica B teammates
Samuel Saores celebrates with Benfica B teammates

Benfica B's goalkeeper Samuel Soares on Monday scored what could be considered the most outrageous goal from outside the penalty area, in football in 2022.

Recommended articles

Soares' Benfica were losing 1-0 to Trofense in the Segunda Liga - Portugal's second flight of football - and when the 20-year-old goalkeeper had a stroke of genius in the 65th minute, controlling the ball just outside of his penalty area and punted it forward toward the opposing goal.

Contrary to the usual lofted passes upfield that goalkeepers or defenders use during goal kicks, and aimed at teammates, Soares' sheer power on the strike suggested he aimed for the goal.

His effort flew over the opposition goalkeeper before striking the underside of the crossbar and going into the net.

Following his 'worldy' of a strike, Soares celebrated by running towards the centre circle, waving to his teammates and running back to his goal as the rest of the stadium screamed in disbelief.

“I saw that their goalkeeper was one step ahead and, having the wind in favour, I decided to take a risk," the 20-year-old said after the game about his goal.

"It went well, it is something that will remain etched in the memory of many,” he added.

Samuel Soares
Samuel Soares Twitter

Soares' equalising attempt was actually, recorded as an own goal by Miguel Santos as it had come off him after hitting the crossbar.

The goal helped spark a stunning comeback as Benfica came from 1-0 down to win 2-1. Trofense opened the scoring in the first half following a goal from Ange Mutinzi.

Benfica eventually grabbed the win in the 82nd minute thanks to Luis Semedo.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Samuel Saores celebrates with Benfica B teammates

    VIDEO: This ridiculous goal by Benfica B goalkeeper could become 2022 Puskas winner

  • Top 5 Bizarre World Cup moments

    Never To Be Forgotten: Top 5 bizarre World Cup moments

  • Brazil has announced their 26-man final squad for the FIFA 2022 World Cup Qatar

    Gabriel Jesus, Antony, and Vinicius lead reactions as Brazil confirm World Cup squad

Recommended articles

Omos responds to claims about WWE being scripted

Omos responds to claims about WWE being scripted

VIDEO: This ridiculous goal by Benfica B goalkeeper could become 2022 Puskas winner

VIDEO: This ridiculous goal by Benfica B goalkeeper could become 2022 Puskas winner

Omos and Apollo Crews in attendance as WWE announces 'The Search For Africa's Next WWE Superstar' in Lagos (Photos)

Omos and Apollo Crews in attendance as WWE announces 'The Search For Africa's Next WWE Superstar' in Lagos (Photos)

Football Manager 2023 officially launched on Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch and Apple Arcade

Football Manager 2023 officially launched on Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch and Apple Arcade

Never To Be Forgotten: Top 5 bizarre World Cup moments

Never To Be Forgotten: Top 5 bizarre World Cup moments

Gabriel Jesus, Antony, and Vinicius lead reactions as Brazil confirm World Cup squad

Gabriel Jesus, Antony, and Vinicius lead reactions as Brazil confirm World Cup squad

'Has to be Rigged' - Fans react to Europa League Playoff Draw

'Has to be Rigged' - Fans react to Europa League Playoff Draw

TRANSFERS: Liverpool owners FSG puts club for sale, confirms interests from third parties

TRANSFERS: Liverpool owners FSG puts club for sale, confirms interests from third parties

Europa League Playoff Draw: Barcelona to meet Man United, Moses Simon's Nantes draw Juve

Europa League Playoff Draw: Barcelona to meet Man United, Moses Simon's Nantes draw Juve

Trending

UEFA Champions League round of 16 teams
UCL

Round of 16 Draw: Real Madrid to play Liverpool again, PSG, Messi to meet Bayern Munich

UEFA Europa League Round of 16 draws confirmed
UEL

'Has to be Rigged' - Fans react to Europa League Playoff Draw

UEFA Europa League playoff draw
UEL

Europa League Playoff Draw: Barcelona to meet Man United, Moses Simon's Nantes draw Juve

Brazil has announced their 26-man final squad for the FIFA 2022 World Cup Qatar
QATAR 2022

Gabriel Jesus, Antony, and Vinicius lead reactions as Brazil confirm World Cup squad

ZUMA Wire

QATAR 2022: 10 African players to watch out for at the FIFA World cup

PA Images

TRANSFERS: Liverpool owners FSG puts club for sale, confirms interests from third parties

Top 5 Bizarre World Cup moments

Never To Be Forgotten: Top 5 bizarre World Cup moments

Sharon Lokedi and Evans Chebet celebrate after winning the New York City Marathon
New York Marathon

Sharon Lokedi wins Sh12M in her 1st marathon attempt, as Evans Chebet makes global headlines