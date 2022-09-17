'I will not stop dancing' - Vinicius Junior tackles racism on dancing after goal ahead of Madrid derby

The dance routines by Vinicius have come under scrutiny ahead of the Madrid derby.

Racist remarks were made toward Vinicius as his dance routine were compared to that of a Monkey.

The Brazilian youngster has received support from his compatriots Pele and Neymar to continue dancing despite severe criticism.

Vinicius on dancing

Late on Friday, September 17, Vinicius Junior explained the reason behind dancing after scoring a goal.

He explained his roots in Brazil and how dancing helps unify such a culturally diverse country that has such a passion for football.

According to the Real Madrid star, the dance routines are not to make anyone uncomfortable. He apologized if the dance after scoring was interpreted as him mocking the opponent then reiterated that he will continue to dance regardless of criticism or pressure not to do so.

In a lengthy message along with a video that has gone viral on social media, Vinicius said, "As long as the color of the skin is more important than the brightness of the eyes, there will be war.

"I have that phrase tattooed on my body. I have that thought permanently in my head. That is the attitude and the philosophy that I try to put into practice in my life.

"They say that happiness bothers. The happiness of a victorious black Brazilian in Europe bothers much more.

"But my desire to win, my smile and the sparkle in my eyes are much bigger than that. You can't even imagine it.

Vinicius on racism

"I was a victim of xenophobia and racism in a single statement. But none of that started yesterday.

"Weeks ago they began to criminalize my dances. Dances that are not mine. They belong to Ronaldinho, Neymar, Paquetá, Griezmann, João Félix, Matheus Cunha... they belong to Brazilian funk and samba artists, reggaeton singers, and black Americans.

"They are dances to celebrate the cultural diversity of the world. Accept it, respect it. I'm not going to stop.

"I come from a country where poverty is very great, where people have no access to education... and in many cases, no food on the table!

"I don't usually come publicly to refute criticism. They attack me and I don't speak. They praise me and I don't speak either. I work! I work a lot.

"On and off the field. I have developed an application to help the education of children in public schools without financial help from anyone.

"I am making a school with my name. I will do much more for education. I want the next generations to be prepared, like me, to fight against racists and xenophobes.

"I always try to be a professional and an exemplary citizen. But that doesn't click, it's not trending on the internet, nor does it motivate cowards to talk aggressively about people they don't even know.

"The script always ends with an apology and "I've been misunderstood." But I repeat it for you, racist: I will not stop dancing. Whether at the Sambadrome, at the Bernabéu or wherever.

"With the love and smiles of someone who is very happy, Vini Jr. #BAILAVINIJR."