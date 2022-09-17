#BAILAVINIJR

'I will not stop dancing' - Vinicius Junior tackles racism on dancing after goal ahead of Madrid derby

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

'I come from a country where poverty is very great' - Vinicius explains why he dances after scoring a goal

Vinicius Junior tackles racism on dancing after goal
Vinicius Junior tackles racism on dancing after goal

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has explained why he dances after scoring a goal against opponents.

Recommended articles

The dance routines by Vinicius have come under scrutiny ahead of the Madrid derby.

Racist remarks were made toward Vinicius as his dance routine were compared to that of a Monkey.

The Brazilian youngster has received support from his compatriots Pele and Neymar to continue dancing despite severe criticism.

Vinicius explained why he dances after scoring a goal
Vinicius explained why he dances after scoring a goal Pulse Nigeria

Late on Friday, September 17, Vinicius Junior explained the reason behind dancing after scoring a goal.

He explained his roots in Brazil and how dancing helps unify such a culturally diverse country that has such a passion for football.

According to the Real Madrid star, the dance routines are not to make anyone uncomfortable. He apologized if the dance after scoring was interpreted as him mocking the opponent then reiterated that he will continue to dance regardless of criticism or pressure not to do so.

In a lengthy message along with a video that has gone viral on social media, Vinicius said, "As long as the color of the skin is more important than the brightness of the eyes, there will be war.

"I have that phrase tattooed on my body. I have that thought permanently in my head. That is the attitude and the philosophy that I try to put into practice in my life.

"They say that happiness bothers. The happiness of a victorious black Brazilian in Europe bothers much more.

"But my desire to win, my smile and the sparkle in my eyes are much bigger than that. You can't even imagine it.

"I was a victim of xenophobia and racism in a single statement. But none of that started yesterday.

Neymar, Pele back Vinicius to dance in Madrid derby
Neymar, Pele back Vinicius to dance in Madrid derby Pulse Nigeria

"Weeks ago they began to criminalize my dances. Dances that are not mine. They belong to Ronaldinho, Neymar, Paquetá, Griezmann, João Félix, Matheus Cunha... they belong to Brazilian funk and samba artists, reggaeton singers, and black Americans.

"They are dances to celebrate the cultural diversity of the world. Accept it, respect it. I'm not going to stop.

"I come from a country where poverty is very great, where people have no access to education... and in many cases, no food on the table!

"I don't usually come publicly to refute criticism. They attack me and I don't speak. They praise me and I don't speak either. I work! I work a lot.

"On and off the field. I have developed an application to help the education of children in public schools without financial help from anyone.

"I am making a school with my name. I will do much more for education. I want the next generations to be prepared, like me, to fight against racists and xenophobes.

"I always try to be a professional and an exemplary citizen. But that doesn't click, it's not trending on the internet, nor does it motivate cowards to talk aggressively about people they don't even know.

"The script always ends with an apology and "I've been misunderstood." But I repeat it for you, racist: I will not stop dancing. Whether at the Sambadrome, at the Bernabéu or wherever.

"With the love and smiles of someone who is very happy, Vini Jr. #BAILAVINIJR."

It is now expected that Vinicius would dance if finds the back of the net for Real Madrid when they take on rivals Atletico Madrid in a La Liga fixture scheduled for Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Vinicius Junior tackles racism on dancing after goal

    'I will not stop dancing' - Vinicius Junior tackles racism on dancing after goal ahead of Madrid derby

  • Rio Ferdinand reveals the real reason Carlos Tevez left United to join City

    Rio Ferdinand reveals the real reason Carlos Tevez dumped Manchester United to join rivals City

  • Neymar, Pele back Vinicius to dance in Madrid derby

    Neymar, Pele back Vinicius to dance in Madrid derby

Recommended articles

Watch: Messi missing as Mbappe, Neymar and Hakimi spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert

Watch: Messi missing as Mbappe, Neymar and Hakimi spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert

'I will not stop dancing' - Vinicius Junior tackles racism on dancing after goal ahead of Madrid derby

'I will not stop dancing' - Vinicius Junior tackles racism on dancing after goal ahead of Madrid derby

Rio Ferdinand reveals the real reason Carlos Tevez dumped Manchester United to join rivals City

Rio Ferdinand reveals the real reason Carlos Tevez dumped Manchester United to join rivals City

Neymar, Pele back Vinicius to dance in Madrid derby

Neymar, Pele back Vinicius to dance in Madrid derby

6 Kenyan footballers who have made it to the English Premier League

6 Kenyan footballers who have made it to the English Premier League

'I wish I played for Senegal instead of France' - Patrice Evra

'I wish I played for Senegal instead of France' - Patrice Evra

Trending

Kenyan footballers (L-R): Jonah Ayunga, Victor Wanyama and Divock Origi
EPL

6 Kenyan footballers who have made it to the English Premier League

Gavi receives phone number from a strange lady at Barcelona contract renewal

Gavi receives phone number from a strange lady at Barcelona contract renewal

FUT 23 Companion App (All you need to know)

FIFA 23: FUT Companion App for Web, Android and iOS (All you need to know)

Neymar, Pele back Vinicius to dance in Madrid derby
LA LIGA

Neymar, Pele back Vinicius to dance in Madrid derby

Patrice Evra

'I wish I played for Senegal instead of France' - Patrice Evra

Erling Haaland beats Gabriel Jesus to win Player of the Month for August
PREMIER LEAGUE

'9 goals in 5 games' - Erling Haaland beats Gabriel Jesus to win Player of the Month for August

EPL

Greenwood in U21 squad list, 2 hard consequences he faces if found guilty in rape case

Old Trafford
MAN-U

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League club?