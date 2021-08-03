Virus rules behind Kane's absence from Spurs training amid Man City transfer talk - report

Kane was due back at Tottenham's training headquarters on Monday for a coronavirus test and a fitness assessment following his three-week holiday after Euro 2020 but did not show up and he was not there on Tuesday either.

The 28-year-old forward, however, has been on a family holiday in the Caribbean, with the Daily Mail reporting Tuesday he faces a mandatory self-isolation period of up to 10 days as the Bahamas are on the British government's 'amber list'.

It is not yet certain if Kane has landed back in England but, in any event, he can take a 'test to release' procedure on day five of his return home, which could see him back training with Spurs by next week at the earliest.

Tottenham, who ironically face Pep Guardiola's team on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season, have declined to comment about Kane's absence.

Kane went public with his desire to leave Tottenham at the end of last season but has also remained silent this week.

He has grown frustrated at the club's failure to win a major trophy since 2008, with their latest letdown coming in last season's League Cup final defeat against Manchester City.

Kane believes he has a 'gentleman's agreement' with Tottenham which allows him to move this year.

But with three years left on his contract, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has no intention of selling his club's prized asset, who is valued at around £150 million ($208 million).

Kane has been in the Bahamas following England's Euro 2020 final loss to Italy.

With the top-flight season due to start on August 13, Kane appears to intend to push for a move.

It could be a rocky road for Kane if he steps up his demand to leave, with some Tottenham fans expressing their anger at his training ground snub on social media.

New Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo was reportedly assured Kane would not be sold during discussions before he took charge.