RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Vlahovic makes title hint after netting on Juve debut

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Dusan Vlahovic's lofted finish against Verona was his 18th Serie A goal of the season

Dusan Vlahovic's lofted finish against Verona was his 18th Serie A goal of the season Creator: ISABELLA BONOTTO
Dusan Vlahovic's lofted finish against Verona was his 18th Serie A goal of the season Creator: ISABELLA BONOTTO

Dusan Vlahovic suggested that Juventus were aiming for the Serie A title after he and Denis Zakaria made instant impressions with debut goals in their new team's 2-0 win over Verona.

Recommended articles

The 22-year-old showed why Juve shelled out an initial 70 million euros ($80.2 million) for his services with 12 minutes gone at the Allianz Stadium, racing onto Paulo Dybala's chipped through ball before sending a delicate lofted finish over Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo.

His 18th league strike of the season puts him level with Lazio's Ciro Immobile at the top of Italy's scoring charts and moves Juve into the top four, eight points behind league leaders Inter Milan after a 10th straight match without defeat.

"Juventus always point towards the top objectives, if they're in a competition the aim is to win it," Vlahovic told DAZN. 

"I'm here to contribute, give my all match by match and then we'll see where we are at the end of the season."

Zakaria, who arrived on transfer deadline day for 4.5 million euros from Borussia Moenchengladbach, doubled Juve's lead on the hour to move them into Serie A's Champions League places.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are two points ahead of fifth-placed Atalanta, who fell to a shock 2-1 home defeat at the hands of lowly Cagliari in Sunday's early match.

They have played a game more than both Atalanta and Inter but there is a positive atmosphere around Juve after dream starts for their two new boys.

"It was crucial to win this match," added Vlahovic.

"We had the right approach from the start and we managed to do the most important thing, which was win."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Salah's Egypt target revenge in World Cup play-off after AFCON defeat

Salah's Egypt target revenge in World Cup play-off after AFCON defeat

Mane scores winning kick as Senegal beat Egypt in Cup of Nations final shoot-out

Mane scores winning kick as Senegal beat Egypt in Cup of Nations final shoot-out

New boys fire Juve into top four, Napoli on Inter's heels

New boys fire Juve into top four, Napoli on Inter's heels

Cup of Nations final star Mane wins top individual award

Cup of Nations final star Mane wins top individual award

Messi, Mbappe on target as PSG thrash sorry Lille

Messi, Mbappe on target as PSG thrash sorry Lille

Vlahovic makes title hint after netting on Juve debut

Vlahovic makes title hint after netting on Juve debut

Barca go fourth after beating Atletico, Real Madrid sneak past Granada

Barca go fourth after beating Atletico, Real Madrid sneak past Granada

Forest stun FA Cup holders Leicester, non-league Boreham Wood into last 16

Forest stun FA Cup holders Leicester, non-league Boreham Wood into last 16

'Incredible' non-league Boreham Wood stun Bournemouth in FA Cup

'Incredible' non-league Boreham Wood stun Bournemouth in FA Cup

Trending

Man Utd suffer shock FA Cup shoot-out exit against Middlesbrough

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo (R) consoles Anthony Elanga after his penalty miss Creator: Lindsey Parnaby

Man Utd's Mason Greenwood released on bail after arrest

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood Creator: Paul ELLIS

Footballer Benjamin Mendy's rape trial set for July

Manchester City and France international footballer Benjamin Mendy will face trial for rape in July Creator: Lindsey Parnaby

Recoveries on the line as Barca, Atletico battle for top four

Luis Suarez will be up against his former club when Atletico Madrid play Barcelona at Camp Nou on Sunday. Creator: JORGE GUERRERO