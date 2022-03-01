RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Voglsammer fires Union into German Cup semis

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Andreas Voglsammer scores the winner for Union Berlin on Tuesday

Andreas Voglsammer scores the winner for Union Berlin on Tuesday Creator: Tobias SCHWARZ
Andreas Voglsammer scores the winner for Union Berlin on Tuesday Creator: Tobias SCHWARZ

Union Berlin reached the semi-finals of the German Cup for the first time in more than 20 years on Tuesday as a late goal by substitute Andreas Voglsammer sealed a 2-1 win over St Pauli.

Recommended articles

Voglsammer came off the bench to hit the winner in the last-eight tie and send Union into the last four of the cup for the first time since 2000/01.

Second-division St Pauli took a first-half lead in Berlin when a free-kick by Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh found the back of the net.

Union drew level thanks to Sheraldo Becker's chip just before the half-time whistle.

Voglsammer capitalised on a long pass and a slip by St Pauli defender Jakov Medic to bang in the winner 15 minutes from time.

The 30-year-old Voglsammer then hit the post in stoppage time.

This is only the second time in the cup's 72-year history that four second-division teams made the quarter-finals, as most of the big clubs fell by the wayside.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich were crushed 5-0 at Borussia Moenchengladbach in the second round last October in a freak result which set shock waves through German football.

Holders Borussia Dortmund were dumped out in the third round in January when a full-strength side featuring Erling Haaland lost 2-1 at St Pauli.

Union, last season's losing finalists RB Leipzig, Bochum and Freiburg are the four Bundesliga clubs still left.

On Wednesday, Hamburg host Karlsruhe in an all-second division tie, while Hanover 96 hope to upset Leipzig.

The semi-finals will be played on April 19 and 20, with the final at Berlin's Olympic Stadium on May 21.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Neuroscience helping Liverpool's quadruple bid: Klopp

Neuroscience helping Liverpool's quadruple bid: Klopp

Middlesbrough shock Spurs, Man City ease into FA Cup quarters

Middlesbrough shock Spurs, Man City ease into FA Cup quarters

Milan giants play out dull cup semi-final stalemate

Milan giants play out dull cup semi-final stalemate

Vardy back with a bang as Leicester dent Burnley survival bid

Vardy back with a bang as Leicester dent Burnley survival bid

Voglsammer fires Union into German Cup semis

Voglsammer fires Union into German Cup semis

Brazilian footballers speak of 'terror' in Ukraine flight

Brazilian footballers speak of 'terror' in Ukraine flight

Ukraine's Zinchenko given Man City captaincy for FA Cup tie

Ukraine's Zinchenko given Man City captaincy for FA Cup tie

Tuchel 'not a politician' as Abramovich cloud hangs over Chelsea

Tuchel 'not a politician' as Abramovich cloud hangs over Chelsea

Klopp plays down 'crazy' Liverpool quadruple talk

Klopp plays down 'crazy' Liverpool quadruple talk

Trending

Russia given cold shoulder by sports world due to invasion of Ukraine

Poland refuses to play their 2022 World Cup play-off against Russia in Moscow due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine their federation president said hours after star striker Robert Lewandowski expressed his unease over the match Creator: Valentine CHAPUIS

Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans

FIFA has a decision to make over Russia's World Cup participation with one month to go until the draw for the finals Creator: OZAN KOSE

Abramovich uncertainty weighing on Chelsea: Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel Creator: Glyn KIRK

Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea as Premier League shows Ukraine support

Christian Eriksen comes on as a substitute for Brentford Creator: Geoff Caddick