Day 4 Roundup: Second group matches start as Senegal, Morocco qualify for quarterfinals

Jidechi Chidiezie
Two of eight quarter finals spots were secured on Tuesday.

Senegal and hosts Morocco became the first and second teams to secure their places in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), doing so on day 4 of the tournament.

Their victories saw Group A complete their second round of matches, with the fate of Burkina Faso and Uganda hanging by a thread, with one more match, each, on Friday.

Here's a quick run down of how day four went.

Senegal's Teranga Lionesses secured their second consecutive win at the WAFCON with a 1-0 Group A victory over Burkina Faso on Tuesday.

The game at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium started intensely with a lot of opportunities being created by both sides in the first half, but neither found the goal.

Referee Suavis Iratunga issuing a yellow card to Senegal's Mbayang Sow
Referee Suavis Iratunga issuing a yellow card to Senegal's Mbayang Sow

The second half was almost as goalless as the first, but not until Hapsatou Diallo was felled in the Burkinabe box - a penalty awarded with the help of the VAR.

32-year-old Korka Fall then converted the spot-kick to give Senegal a 1-0 win and three extra points, enough to secure them a place in the second round for the first time.

Hosts Morocco joined Senegal in the quarter-finals after a 3-1 victory over Uganda's Crested Cranes at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Tottenham Hotspur's forward Rosella Ayane opened the scoring in the 14th minute from the penalty spot, only for Sumaya Komuntale to cancel out Morocco's lead, ensuring both sides headed to the dressing rooms level.

Reynald Pedros' half-time pep talk, however, seemed to be the more effective one as the hosts on return to the game, scored two more.

Tottenham's Rosella Ayane celebrating her 14th minute opener for Morocco
Tottenham's Rosella Ayane celebrating her 14th minute opener for Morocco

First, Nesryne El Chad's headed in Morocco's second from a Ghizlane Chebbak's freekick, and then Chebbak converted a penalty - her second goal in the tournament - to seal the win.

With six points from their first two games, hosts Morocco have now advanced through the group stage for the first time in tournament history after failing to do so in 1998 and 2000.

Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse.

