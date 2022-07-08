Day 6 Roundup: Heavyweights South Africa seal passage, Nigeria soars

Defending champions Nigeria and 2018 finalists South Africa both denied debutants Botswana and Burundi any points, winning convincingly to take the competition's goal tally to 31 after just 12 games.

Here's how day six went down.

South Africa 3-1 Burundi

The Bayana Bayana became the third team to reach the quarter-finals of the WAFCON after they tore apart ten-woman Burundi 3-1 at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat on Thursday evening.

Three goals were recorded in the first 45 minutes as Thembi Christine Kgatlana and Amogelang Motau scored for Desiree Ellis's side while Aniella Uwimana scored for Burundi.

CAF

In contrast, the second half saw only one goal - in the 54th minute - as Linda Mothalo converted a South African penalty kick.

The Swallows were later reduced to 10 women in the 70th minute as Annociate Nshimirimana was shown the red card. In the end, South Africa's dominant performance saw them advance from Group C.

Botswana 0-2 Nigeria

Following an opening day defeat to South Africa, the Super Falcons came back to life against the Mares of Botswana.

The game, played at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat saw Randy Waldrum's side get into the game, scoring their first as early as the 21st minute thanks to Gotham FC forward Ifeoma Onumonu.

CAF

Nigeria then got their second of the game just three minutes into the second half as substitute Christy Ucheibe headed in a corner kick.

Botswana who won their first game against Burundi tried to put up a comeback with a couple of chances, but the Nigerians ensured they dominated by a large chunk of possession.