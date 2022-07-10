WAFCON 2022

Day 8 Roundup: Zambia top Group B, Cameroon, Tunisia make the quarterfinals

Jidechi Chidiezie
Group B was concluded on Saturday with debutants Togo bidding the competition goodbye.

Uncertainty in Group B was cleared on Saturday as Zambia's Copper Queens, Cameroon's Indomitable Lionesses, Tunisia's Carthage Eagles and Togo's Ladies Sparrow Hawks took on themselves for the third time at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Going into the day, all teams stood the chance of either qualifying for the quarterfinal or exiting the competition, but at the end of the day, it was Togo who became the 'fall guy.’

Here is a quick round-up of Group B's final games.

Cameroon roared on to glory at the WAFCON -- after two draws in their first group games -- by defeating Tunisia 2-0 at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.

An early goal from Houston Dash's Michaela Abam and a late goal from Ajara Njoya Nchout were enough for Cameroon to bag the 3 points.

It was Cameroon's first win of the competition having drawn their first two games of the competition and ended in draws with Zambia and Togo.

Tunisia qualified alongside Cameroon despite losing 2-0
Tunisia qualified alongside Cameroon despite losing 2-0 CAF

Cameroon will join Zambia in the quarter-finals as they finished second in the group with five points.

On the other hand, Tunisia also qualified as one of the two best group losers with three points.

Cameroon are expected to meet the second-placed team from Group C, while Tunisia will meet group C winners.

The Copper Queens clinched first place in Group B by crushing Togo 4-1 on Saturday, Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat with the team's captain, Grace Chanda, scoring twice.

Other goals came from Ireen Lungu and Xiomara Mapepa for the Copper Queens - both coming in between goals by Chanda, while Mafille Woedikou scored a consolation goal for Togo.

It was a goal-fest as Zambia clinched the win in their last group-stage game
It was a goal-fest as Zambia clinched the win in their last group-stage game CAF

The margin of victory could have been more remarkable because the Togolese goalkeeper Ame Amouklou made some outstanding stops, including one to deny Lushomo Mweemba's penalty for Zambia in the third minute.

As a result, Zambia finished first in the group with seven points, while Togo finished last with one point and was eliminated from the tournament.

Zambia will slug it out with Senegal in the quarterfinals.

