Wales' Bale on the wing to face Switzerland

Real Madrid's Bale starts on the opposite flank to Manchester United winger Daniel James with Juventus playmaker Aaron Ramsey in midfield as both sides' make their Euro entrance.

Page has opted for Tottenham's Ben Davies at left-back instead of Liverpool's attacking wing-back Neco Williams while Bale is one of five survivors from the Euro 2016 opener against Slovakia as Wales reached the semi-finals.

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic chose against starting in-form striker Mario Gavranonic, who scored four goals in his last two international appearances, as Borussia Moenchengladbach's Breel Embolo and Benfica's Haris Seferovic are up-front.

Newcastle's Fabien Schaer is at centre-back to deal with Wales striker Kieffer Moore, who stands at 1.95m, and experienced defender Rodrigo Rodriguez is at left-wing instead of Eintrach Frankfurt's Steven Zuber.

Starting line-ups for the Euro 2020 Group A game between Wales and Switzerland at the Olympic Stadium in Baku on Saturday:

Wales (4-3-2-1)

Danny Ward; Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Ben Davies; Joe Morrell, Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey; Dan James, Gareth Bale (capt); Kieffer Moore

Coach: Robert Page (WAL)

Switzerland (3-4-1-2)

Yann Sommer; Nico Elvedi, Fabien Schaer, Manuel Akanji; Kevin Mbabu, Granit Xhaka (capt), Remo Freuler, Rodrigo Rodriguez; Xherdan Shaqiri; Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic

Coach: Vladimir Petkovic (SUI)

Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)