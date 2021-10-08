RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Wales draw to boost World Cup play-off hopes despite own-goal farce

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Man in the middle: Czech Republic's Antonin Barak (left) and Filip Novak (right) challenge Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey

Man in the middle: Czech Republic's Antonin Barak (left) and Filip Novak (right) challenge Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey Creator: Michal Cizek
Man in the middle: Czech Republic's Antonin Barak (left) and Filip Novak (right) challenge Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey Creator: Michal Cizek

Aaron Ramsey and Daniel James inspired Wales to a 2-2 draw with the Czech Republic in Prague on Friday that kept them in sight of the World Cup play-offs.

Recommended articles

Both teams have eight points in the fight for the second spot in Group E, trailing leaders Belgium with 16, but Wales have one more game in hand.

Ramsey, who took over the captain's armband from the injured Gareth Bale, opened the scoring on 36 minutes following a Neco Williams cross as the Czechs were slow to return after a corner.

James narrowly missed the cross in front of the goal, but Ramsey picked up the ball, fooled Czech goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik and found the empty net.

The Czechs were level a minute later when goalkeeper Danny Ward cleared a half-shot, half-pass from Filip Novak and Jakub Pesek was ready with a rebound.

The hosts went ahead owing to a farcical own goal on 49 minutes as Ramsey back-passed, but Ward was not ready and the ball rolled over his foot and slid in at the lefthand post.

James equalised for Wales on 69 minutes as he blasted the ball past Vaclik following a superb pass into his run from second-half substitute Harry Wilson.

A minute later, Vaclik denied Ramsey with a good save following another Wilson pass.

"We're disappointed that we didn't get the win, we thoroughly controlled the game and created some great chances," said Wales manager Rob Page.

"From that point of view we're disappointed that we haven't got three points but we're really pleased with the performance, we couldn't have thrown anything more at it."

"It shows how far we've come, we've dominated the game, we've created enough chances to score three or four goals and we're disappointed that we come away with a draw," said Page.

He had only words of praise for Ramsey and the unfortunate Ward. 

"I thought (Ramsey) was outstanding, he's just an absolute pleasure to watch when he's in that form."

"Danny's been absolutely excellent since he's been in goal and that happens unfortunately, we know as a person he's strong minded so he'll come back from that, no problem."

The Czechs had the first clear-cut chance of the game on eight minutes, but Ward pulled a superb save to deny Adam Hlozek on the ground.

Ten minutes later, Wales almost went ahead but Vaclik denied Kieffer Moore in a one-on-one.

Moore threatened with two headers in the second half, but Vaclik stopped the first one on the line and the second one went wide.

Wales travel to Estonia next while the Czechs face Belarus on a neutral ground in Russia with both games scheduled for October 11.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

Cate Waruguru speaks after Moses Kuria leaked a screenshot of their WhatsApp DMs

Cate Waruguru speaks after Moses Kuria leaked a screenshot of their WhatsApp DMs

Trending

Saudi-led consortium completes Newcastle United takeover

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce Creator: Lindsey Parnaby

From Taliban to Ronaldo's land, Afghan women footballers train again

Players of Afghanistan national women's youth football team attend a training session on the outskirts of Lisbon where they have found safe haven after escaping from the Taliban Creator: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

Chelsea seize top spot after dramatic win over Southampton

Chelsea's German striker Timo Werner scores against Southampton Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS

Ranieri appointed as Watford manager

Watford's new manager Claudio Ranieri Creator: Miguel MEDINA