RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Watford not fit for 'battle', says Ranieri afer Brentford defeat

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Brentford produced a late fightback to beat Watford 2-1

Brentford produced a late fightback to beat Watford 2-1 Creator: Adrian DENNIS
Brentford produced a late fightback to beat Watford 2-1 Creator: Adrian DENNIS

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri said his side have to learn to battle for their place in the Premier League after conceding twice in the final six minutes to lose 2-1 at Brentford on Friday.

Recommended articles

Ranieri's men were heading six points clear of the relegation zone thanks to an Emmanuel Dennis header midway through the first half.

But they failed to hold out as Watford slipped to a sixth defeat in seven league games.

"It is a missed opportunity," said Ranieri. "We knew it was an important game. 

"The Brentford team were ready for the battle and some of my players weren't. Every situation is a fight and we have to be smarter."

Brentford were still missing talismanic striker Ivan Toney due to a positive test for coronavirus, but the Bees turned the game around in a dramatic finale.

Captain Pontus Jansson powered home a header for his first goal for the club from Marcus Forss' flick on.

Substitute Saman Ghoddos then lured William Troost-Ekong into a rash challenge inside the box four minutes into stoppage time.

Bryan Mbuemo took responsibility from the spot in the absence of Toney and coolly sent Daniel Bachmann the wrong way to secure just Brentford's second win in nine league games.

"It's crazy. This is what football is all about. These are the moments we are working so hard to try and achieve," said Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

"It's an unbelievable performance and getting three points with the injuries and Covid cases. We equalise in the 84th minute and still go for the win, that's crazy."

Frank's men climb to ninth, 10 points clear of the relegation zone in their first season in the top flight of English football for 74 years.

Watford, by contrast, could end the weekend in the bottom three if Burnley beat West Ham on Sunday.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Watford not fit for 'battle', says Ranieri afer Brentford defeat

Watford not fit for 'battle', says Ranieri afer Brentford defeat

Haaland's agent lists Man City, Bayern, Barca, Real as options

Haaland's agent lists Man City, Bayern, Barca, Real as options

Arteta seeks clarity over Covid rules as Premier League goes on alert

Arteta seeks clarity over Covid rules as Premier League goes on alert

Jorginho to play through pain for Chelsea: Tuchel

Jorginho to play through pain for Chelsea: Tuchel

Germany boss Flick puts pressure on veteran Hummels

Germany boss Flick puts pressure on veteran Hummels

Gerrard would swap Liverpool hero status for Villa win on Anfield return

Gerrard would swap Liverpool hero status for Villa win on Anfield return

Bayern star Kimmich 'must be patient' with covid recovery

Bayern star Kimmich 'must be patient' with covid recovery

Martial wants to leave Man Utd in January, says agent

Martial wants to leave Man Utd in January, says agent

Boxing’s place at 2028 Olympics under threat over governance issues

Boxing’s place at 2028 Olympics under threat over governance issues

Trending

Rangnick pleasantly surprised by winning start at Man Utd

Ralf Rangnick took charge of Manchester United for the first time on Sunday Creator: Paul ELLIS

Wijnaldum rescues PSG after Lens leave Messi in a daze

Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain struggled against Lens before escaping with a 1-1 draw Creator: François LO PRESTI

He is not a robot - Joe Cole backs Mendy after horror show at West Ham

Edouard Mendy was at fault for Arthur Masuaku's winner in a 3-2 loss to West Ham (Credit: The Sun)

Dortmund's Bellingham fined 40,000 euros for match-fixing comment

Dortmund midfielders Jude Bellingham (L) and Marco Reus (R) remonstrate with referee Felix Zwayer on Saturday Creator: Ina FASSBENDER