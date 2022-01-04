RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Watford sign Nice defender Kamara

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Watford move - Hassane Kamara (C)

Watford move - Hassane Kamara (C) Creator: JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK
Watford move - Hassane Kamara (C) Creator: JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK

Watford have signed defender Hassane Kamara from French club Nice, the English Premier League side announced on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

No fee was disclosed but the Hornets said the 27-year-old left wing-back had signed a deal that will keep him at the club until June 2025.

The Ivory Coast international, who has not been selected for the Africa Cup of Nations, could make his Watford debut as soon as this weekend's FA Cup tie against top-flight rivals Leicester City.

Kamara started his career at LB Chateauroux before moving to Stade de Reims in 2015, where he won the French second division title.

He helped Reims qualify for the Europa League before joining Nice, currently second in France's Ligue 1, last season and making more than 50 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Kamara made his international debut in the Ivory Coast's 2-1 win over Burkina Faso in June last year.

Watford are currently 17th in the Premier League following a 1-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, with the Hornets two points above the relegation zone.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Watford sign Nice defender Kamara

Watford sign Nice defender Kamara

Conte waiting on Tottenham transfer talks

Conte waiting on Tottenham transfer talks

Premier League club Southampton sold to Solak's Sport Republic

Premier League club Southampton sold to Solak's Sport Republic

Watford release Sarr for AFCON after row

Watford release Sarr for AFCON after row

PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma tests positive for Covid

PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma tests positive for Covid

Everton sign Patterson from Scotland's Rangers

Everton sign Patterson from Scotland's Rangers

Sane and Upamecano join Bayern's Covid casualty list

Sane and Upamecano join Bayern's Covid casualty list

House, BMW unsold in Maradona auction

House, BMW unsold in Maradona auction

Xavi tells Dembele to stick with Barcelona

Xavi tells Dembele to stick with Barcelona

Trending

Remove your tattoos, Beijing tells Chinese football players

Body ink is traditionally frowned upon in China but it is increasingly popular among young adults Creator: MARCO BERTORELLO

Watford reject Senegal claims of 'blocking' Sarr from playing AFCON

Ismaila Sarr (CL) has been out injured since November Creator: Ian KINGTON

Chelsea's Tuchel frustrated by 'noise' after Lukaku voices dissatisfaction

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring against Aston Villa Creator: Oli SCARFF

Diouf tells Senegal: 'Believe and you will conquer Africa'

Senegal star Sadio Mane (C) is surrounded by Leicester City opponents while playing for Liverpool in a Premier League match last week. Creator: Lindsey Parnaby