UCL

'We do not deserve to be in the Champions League', Xavi says after Barcelona's 3-3 draw

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The Spanish giants are on the verge of appearing in the Europa League for a second season in a row for the first time since the 1970s.

Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan
Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernadez has reacted angrily to his side's shambolic defensive display that saw them draw 3-3 with visiting Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Read Also

Despite all the club’s efforts in the transfer window, the Spanish giants are on the verge of appearing in the Europa League for two seasons in a row for the first time since the 1970s.

After a 1-0 defeat at the San Siro last week, Barcelona needed a victory at the Spotify Camp Nou to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages alive, however, all the hope and optimism, now seem to be fading away.

After a long first half, Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring for the hosts in the 40th minute. However, the host enjoyed only a half-time lead as things kicked off in the second half.

First, Nicolo Barella levelled the game in the 50th minute, getting some help from a misjudgment by Gerard Pique, and then Lautaro Martinez gave the visitors their first lead of the night in the 63rd minute.

Inter's lead would last until the 82nd minute when Robert Lewandowski scored with a deflected shot, but they led the game again, just within seven minutes.

Franck Kessie (left) battles for the ball with Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries on October 12, 2022.
Franck Kessie (left) battles for the ball with Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries on October 12, 2022. AFP

Robin Gosens scored capping off an Inter Milan counter-attack before Robert Lewandowski scored his second goal of the night to save Barcelona a point.

Speaking after the game, the Barcelona tactician couldn't hide his displeasure. “I’m very disappointed, sad, frustrated…I’m angry. I have to be self-critical, we don’t deserve to play in the Champions League. It hurts me, but it’s the truth.

“Today the match was under control and in the 50th minute there was a clear defensive mistake, you go back to the draw and you have to start again with what it had cost you, mentally it’s hard for us.

“Let’s hope that today’s game doesn’t affect us for El Clásico in terms of mentality, the players have given their all today. The goal for this season is still the same, to win trophies.”

Barcelona's manager Xavi
Barcelona's manager Xavi AFP

In his message to the fans: “I apologise to the fans because we made the mistakes, we had set our minds not to fail, and we have failed, so we have to apologise to the fans, who have been wonderful. I want to tell them that we will work to turn this situation around and win titles.”

Barcelona will now turn its attention to the El Clasico coming this weekend, before welcoming Villareal to Camp Nou five days later.

Their next Champions League game will be a home game against Group C leaders Bayern on October 26.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan

    'We do not deserve to be in the Champions League', Xavi says after Barcelona's 3-3 draw

  • Reactions as Bayern Munich qualify for next round with 4-2 win against Viktoria Plzeň

    Reactions as Bayern Munich qualify for next round with 4-2 win against Viktoria Plzeň

  • Mohamed Salah celebrates hattrick against Rangers

    Salah scores Champions League FASTEST-EVER treble, but who holds other hat-trick records?

Recommended articles

'We do not deserve to be in the Champions League', Xavi says after Barcelona's 3-3 draw

'We do not deserve to be in the Champions League', Xavi says after Barcelona's 3-3 draw

Reactions as Bayern Munich qualify for next round with 4-2 win against Viktoria Plzeň

Reactions as Bayern Munich qualify for next round with 4-2 win against Viktoria Plzeň

Salah scores Champions League FASTEST-EVER treble, but who holds other hat-trick records?

Salah scores Champions League FASTEST-EVER treble, but who holds other hat-trick records?

'Europa welcomes you' - Reactions as Inter Milan hold Barcelona to 3-3 draw at Camp Nou

'Europa welcomes you' - Reactions as Inter Milan hold Barcelona to 3-3 draw at Camp Nou

‘Never write off the King!’ - Reactions as fans hail Mo Salah after Liverpool’s demolition of Rangers

‘Never write off the King!’ - Reactions as fans hail Mo Salah after Liverpool’s demolition of Rangers

A positionless player for a positionless manager - how Nkunku will fit into Graham Potter's system at Chelsea

A positionless player for a positionless manager - how Nkunku will fit into Graham Potter's system at Chelsea

Trending

Mohamed Salah celebrates hattrick against Rangers
UCL

Salah scores Champions League FASTEST-EVER treble, but who holds other hat-trick records?

Reactions as Inter Milan hold Barcelona to 3-3 draw at Camp Nou
UCL

'Europa welcomes you' - Reactions as Inter Milan hold Barcelona to 3-3 draw at Camp Nou

Reactions as Bayern Munich qualify for next round with 4-2 win against Viktoria Plzeň
UCL

Reactions as Bayern Munich qualify for next round with 4-2 win against Viktoria Plzeň

How would Cristopher Nkunku fit in at Chelsea

A positionless player for a positionless manager - how Nkunku will fit into Graham Potter's system at Chelsea

Gor Mahia head coach Johnathan McKinstry on October 8, 2022.
KPL

Gor Mahia ready to unleash their 'beast mode' in the 2022/23 season

From left: Sadio Mane, Mohammed Kudus and Mohamed Salah
OPINION

5 African players to watch today in the Champions League

Sergio Ramos' wife reveals details of her active sex life with the PSG superstar

'We have S*x every day' - Sergio Ramos' wife reveals intense love routine with PSG star

From left: Rafael Leao, Massimiliano Allegri and Kylian Mbappe
TRENDING

Must read top trending football stories today