'We do not deserve to be in the Champions League', Xavi says after Barcelona's 3-3 draw

Despite all the club’s efforts in the transfer window, the Spanish giants are on the verge of appearing in the Europa League for two seasons in a row for the first time since the 1970s.

After a 1-0 defeat at the San Siro last week, Barcelona needed a victory at the Spotify Camp Nou to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages alive, however, all the hope and optimism, now seem to be fading away.

Barcelona secure 3-3 draw at Camp Nou

After a long first half, Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring for the hosts in the 40th minute. However, the host enjoyed only a half-time lead as things kicked off in the second half.

First, Nicolo Barella levelled the game in the 50th minute, getting some help from a misjudgment by Gerard Pique, and then Lautaro Martinez gave the visitors their first lead of the night in the 63rd minute.

Inter's lead would last until the 82nd minute when Robert Lewandowski scored with a deflected shot, but they led the game again, just within seven minutes.

AFP

Robin Gosens scored capping off an Inter Milan counter-attack before Robert Lewandowski scored his second goal of the night to save Barcelona a point.

Barcelona don't deserve to be in the Champions League', Xavi says

Speaking after the game, the Barcelona tactician couldn't hide his displeasure. “I’m very disappointed, sad, frustrated…I’m angry. I have to be self-critical, we don’t deserve to play in the Champions League. It hurts me, but it’s the truth.

“Today the match was under control and in the 50th minute there was a clear defensive mistake, you go back to the draw and you have to start again with what it had cost you, mentally it’s hard for us.

“Let’s hope that today’s game doesn’t affect us for El Clásico in terms of mentality, the players have given their all today. The goal for this season is still the same, to win trophies.”

AFP

In his message to the fans: “I apologise to the fans because we made the mistakes, we had set our minds not to fail, and we have failed, so we have to apologise to the fans, who have been wonderful. I want to tell them that we will work to turn this situation around and win titles.”

Barcelona will now turn its attention to the El Clasico coming this weekend, before welcoming Villareal to Camp Nou five days later.