Weird rules you didn't know exist in football

Celebrations can be penalised if a goal is ruled out

Did you know that a referee can book you for celebrating moments after you have scored and the goal is ruled out? Imagine running all over the field for scoring only to be booked!

This rule is unknown to many since we haven't seen a scenario where the rule has been applied despite multiple goals being cancelled even after players have celebrated.

AFP

Undershorts have to be a certain colour

There is a rule in football which requires players to match the colour of their underpants and their normal shorts to avoid any confusion.

The confusion comes about when the players of one team mix up with their opponents on the pitch. The rule applies in every game.

A goalkeeper can be subbed prior to penalties

Every team has a goalkeeper that is good at saving penalties and there is a rule that allows such players to be brought on incase of post-match penalties.

AFP

Louis van Gaal created this moment in 2014 with the Netherlands for he was sure that the game was heading to the post-match penalties. He actually won that match after the spot kicks.

A match can be suspended if a foreign object comes in contact with the ball

Did you know that a match is said to have been interfered with if the ball being used on the pitch comes into contact with foreign objects.

AFP