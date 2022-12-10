Many people love playing and watching football but they simply don't know some of the rules that make up the global sport. The following are some of the hard-to-believe rules that exist in football.
Weird rules you didn't know exist in football
Here are some of the football rules that you never knew existed as far as the sport is concerned
Celebrations can be penalised if a goal is ruled out
Did you know that a referee can book you for celebrating moments after you have scored and the goal is ruled out? Imagine running all over the field for scoring only to be booked!
This rule is unknown to many since we haven't seen a scenario where the rule has been applied despite multiple goals being cancelled even after players have celebrated.
Undershorts have to be a certain colour
There is a rule in football which requires players to match the colour of their underpants and their normal shorts to avoid any confusion.
The confusion comes about when the players of one team mix up with their opponents on the pitch. The rule applies in every game.
A goalkeeper can be subbed prior to penalties
Every team has a goalkeeper that is good at saving penalties and there is a rule that allows such players to be brought on incase of post-match penalties.
Louis van Gaal created this moment in 2014 with the Netherlands for he was sure that the game was heading to the post-match penalties. He actually won that match after the spot kicks.
A match can be suspended if a foreign object comes in contact with the ball
Did you know that a match is said to have been interfered with if the ball being used on the pitch comes into contact with foreign objects.
This usually happens when fans start throwing objects in the pitch when a match is on.
