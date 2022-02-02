RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

West Brom sack head coach Valerien Ismael

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

West Bromwich Albion have sacked boss Valerien Ismael (R)

West Bromwich Albion have sacked boss Valerien Ismael (R) Creator: Oli SCARFF
West Bromwich Albion have sacked boss Valerien Ismael (R) Creator: Oli SCARFF

Valerien Ismael was sacked as West Brom manager on Wednesday after the Championship club fell off the pace in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Recommended articles

Ismael paid the price for West Brom's run of one win in their past eight matches in all competitions.

A damaging streak of three defeats in four games culminated with Albion supporters calling for his dismissal during a 2-0 loss at Millwall on Saturday.

West Brom are fifth in the second-tier table, eight points behind second-placed Blackburn as they try to win an immediate return to the Premier League after last season's relegation.

"West Bromwich Albion Football Club can confirm Valerien Ismael has today left his position as head coach," a statement said.

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Valerien and Adam (Murray, the assistant head coach) for their efforts and wishes them well in the future.

"The process of recruiting a new head coach is now under way and an appointment will be announced in due course."

Former Bayern Munich defender Ismael was hired on a four-year contract in June after impressing with his work at Barnsley.

The 46-year-old Frenchman, who replaced Sam Allardyce at West Brom, had guided Barnsley to the Championship play-offs in the 2020/21 season but he was unable to recreate that success with Albion.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

West Brom sack head coach Valerien Ismael

West Brom sack head coach Valerien Ismael

Footballer Benjamin Mendy's rape trial set for July

Footballer Benjamin Mendy's rape trial set for July

Man Utd's Mason Greenwood released on bail after arrest

Man Utd's Mason Greenwood released on bail after arrest

Queiroz eyes glory with Salah and Egypt at Cup of Nations

Queiroz eyes glory with Salah and Egypt at Cup of Nations

'I'm here!' Aubameyang tells Barcelona fans after delayed signing

'I'm here!' Aubameyang tells Barcelona fans after delayed signing

Egypt coach Queiroz hits out at Eto'o for calling AFCON semi-final 'war'

Egypt coach Queiroz hits out at Eto'o for calling AFCON semi-final 'war'

Stars walk disciplinary tightrope in Africa Cup of Nations

Stars walk disciplinary tightrope in Africa Cup of Nations

Mexico tries to banish homophobic slur from football

Mexico tries to banish homophobic slur from football

Aboubakar and Toko-Ekambi hold key to AFCON success for Cameroon

Aboubakar and Toko-Ekambi hold key to AFCON success for Cameroon

Trending

Favourite son Eto'o is pride of Cup of Nations host city Douala

A statue of Samuel Eto'o in the green, yellow and red of Cameroon stands in the New Bell neighbourhood of Douala where he grew up Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

African football boss blames closed gate for Cup of Nations tragedy

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motesepe speaking at a press conference in Yaounde Creator: Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD

Rooney calls for 'sensible' ruling after struggling Derby draw

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney Creator: Adrian DENNIS

Canada stun US to close in on World Cup berth

Canada's Cyle Larin celebrates after scoring the goal that handed his team a 1-0 win over the USA in World Cup qualifying on Sunday Creator: Vaughn Ridley