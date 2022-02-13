RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

West Ham start Zouma despite cat controversy

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma Creator: Glyn KIRK
West Ham defender Kurt Zouma Creator: Glyn KIRK

Kurt Zouma was again selected by West Ham manager David Moyes for Sunday's trip to Leicester despite the furore over the Frenchman's physical abuse of his cat.

Recommended articles

Zouma has been fined the maximum amount of two weeks' wages, reportedly around £250,000 ($340,000), but Moyes insisted on Friday he remained available for selection.

The centre-back started in a 1-0 win against Watford on Tuesday, just hours after the video was released, and was booed by both sets of supporters.

Zouma has lost his sponsorship deal with sportswear giant Adidas over the disturbing video which shows him hitting and kicking his cat and throwing a shoe at the animal while laughter was heard in the background.

West Ham have also lost sponsors with insurance and investment company Vitality and Experience Kissimmee, the tourist board of the Florida city, withdrawing their support.

The RSPCA and Essex police are working together to investigate the incident, with the animal charity taking Zouma's pet to check on its well-being.

"I don't think the club could take more action or any quicker. West Ham have fined him the maximum wages. We all accept the actions are terrible and diabolical," Moyes said on Friday.

But his refusal to drop the 27-year-old has sparked widespread criticism of the former Manchester United manager.

National League club Dagenham and Redbridge have suspended Zouma's brother Yoan, who is understood to have filmed the video.

West Ham, who sit fourth in the Premier League, are aiming to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in the club's history by finishing in the top four of the English top-flight.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Klopp delighted by Liverpool's 'shirts dirty' win at Burnley

Klopp delighted by Liverpool's 'shirts dirty' win at Burnley

Liverpool close gap on Man City, Spurs rocked by Wolves

Liverpool close gap on Man City, Spurs rocked by Wolves

Reus strikes twice as Dortmund trim Bayern's lead

Reus strikes twice as Dortmund trim Bayern's lead

Zouma withdrawn from West Ham team due to illness

Zouma withdrawn from West Ham team due to illness

West Ham start Zouma despite cat controversy

West Ham start Zouma despite cat controversy

Leao seals 'perfect week' by snatching top spot for Milan

Leao seals 'perfect week' by snatching top spot for Milan

Blanc booted out by Qatar club Al-Rayyan

Blanc booted out by Qatar club Al-Rayyan

Aberdeen sack manager Glass

Aberdeen sack manager Glass

Bale returns as Real Madrid held by Villarreal

Bale returns as Real Madrid held by Villarreal

Trending

Barca go fourth after beating Atletico, Real Madrid sneak past Granada

Jordi Alba (2ndL) and Dani Alves were both on the scoresheet for Barcelona Creator: LLUIS GENE

Senegal declares national holiday to celebrate Cup of Nations win

Senegal celebrate with the trophy after winning their first Africa Cup of Nations title Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Lampard brushes off criticism of Dele Alli over Everton unveiling

New signings Dele Alli (left) and Donny van de Beek are introduced to Everton fans Creator: Lindsey Parnaby

West Ham's Antonio asks if Zouma cat abuse is worse than racism

West Ham United's French defender Kurt Zouma Creator: Glyn KIRK