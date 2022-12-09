ADVERTISEMENT
WEST HAM

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

A look into West Ham United Football Club - owners, stadium, and more

Aerial view of Boleyn Ground, home to West Ham United.
Aerial view of Boleyn Ground, home to West Ham United.

West ham United are 16th on the English Premier League table in with 14 points in 15 matches played under David Moyes

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Name: West Ham United Football Club

Establishment: 1895

Nickname: The Hammers

Stadium: London Stadium

Current club owners: David Sullivan and David Gold (co-owners)

Current manager: David Moyes

Club captain: Declan Rice

Current club position: 16th

Declan Rice of West Ham United on November 12 2022.
Declan Rice of West Ham United on November 12 2022. AFP

West Ham United Football Club is located in London and they are yet to rediscover their form under David Moyes.

West Ham has won a total of 7 trophies despite experiencing a silverware drought at the moment. Their last trophy came in the year 1981.

  1. 1 Winners Cup
  2. 3 FA Cups
  3. 1 English Super Cup
  4. 2 2nd Tier Cups
David Moyes, manager of West Ham United on December 6, 2022.
David Moyes, manager of West Ham United on December 6, 2022. AFP

West Ham United Football Club are currently competing in the English Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.

  1. Darren Randolph
  2. Lukasz Fabianski
  3. Alphonse Areola
  4. Krisztian Hegyi
  5. Aaron Cresswell
  6. Kurt Zouma
  7. Vladamir Coufal
  8. Craig Dawson
  9. Angelo Ogbonna
  10. Ben Johnson
  11. Harrison Ashby
  12. Nayef Aguerd
  13. Thilo Kehrer
  14. Jamal Baptiste
  15. Emerson
  16. Regan Clayton
  17. Michael Forbes
  18. Pablo Fornals
  19. Manuel Lanzini
  20. Tomas Soucek
  21. Declan Rice
  22. Conor Coventry
  23. Flynn Downess
  24. Pierre Ekwah
  25. Lucas Paqueta
  26. Kamarai Simon-Swyer
  27. Freddie Potts
  28. Oliver Scarles
  29. Keenan Appiah-Forson
  30. Kaelan Casey
  31. Lewis Orford
  32. Michail Antonio
  33. Jarrod Bowen
  34. Said Benrahma
  35. Gianlucca Scamacca
  36. Maxwell Cornet
  37. Divin Mubama
  • West Ham United used to be known as Thames Iron Works FC (1895-1900). Apart from being called The Hammers, they still bear the name The Irons as their other nickname.
  • West Ham played in the first-ever FA final but they lost to Bolton Wanderers. The match was played at Wembley Stadium
Michail Antonio of West Ham United on December 6, 2022.
Michail Antonio of West Ham United on December 6, 2022. AFP
  • West Ham United's squad of 1965 won the precious ‘Team of the Year Award’ at the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year Awards.
  • West Ham United is among the clubs in the 8 clubs in the English Premier League in existence never to have fallen below the second tier of English football.
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Aerial view of Boleyn Ground, home to West Ham United.

    How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

  • From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ben White and Felipe Enrick

    Cristiano snubbed by PSG and other stories making headlines in football today

  • Workers tend to the field before a round of sixteen match between the United States and the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Khalifa International Stadium on December 3, 2022.

    Worker dies in Qatar at ongoing FIFA World Cup

Recommended articles

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Cristiano snubbed by PSG and other stories making headlines in football today

Cristiano snubbed by PSG and other stories making headlines in football today

Worker dies in Qatar at ongoing FIFA World Cup

Worker dies in Qatar at ongoing FIFA World Cup

Betting odds systems in different countries [Explainer]

Betting odds systems in different countries [Explainer]

Quarter-final preview: It's time to dance, but who will between Croatia and Brazil?

Quarter-final preview: It's time to dance, but who will between Croatia and Brazil?

Luis Enrique 'flees' Spain after Qatar embarrassment

Luis Enrique 'flees' Spain after Qatar embarrassment

QATAR 2022: Ahead of historic quarter-final, fatigue, not Goncalo Ramos, is Morocco's great World Cup enemy

QATAR 2022: Ahead of historic quarter-final, fatigue, not Goncalo Ramos, is Morocco's great World Cup enemy

Portugal deny Ronaldo bust up rumours in the camp

Portugal deny Ronaldo bust up rumours in the camp

Ababu Namwamba announces return of 'Big Vic' to Harambee Stars

Ababu Namwamba announces return of 'Big Vic' to Harambee Stars

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Luis Enrique on December 12, 2022.
UPDATE

Luis Enrique 'flees' Spain after Qatar embarrassment

Morocco came through a gruelling 120 minutes against Spain to progress (IMAGO/NurPhoto)

QATAR 2022: Ahead of historic quarter-final, fatigue, not Goncalo Ramos, is Morocco's great World Cup enemy

Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarter final preview: Croatia vs Brazil
QATAR 2022

Quarter-final preview: It's time to dance, but who will between Croatia and Brazil?

Betting Odds systems in different countries

Betting odds systems in different countries [Explainer]

Head coach Fernando Santos and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal after the FIFA World Cup football match between Portugal and Switzerland on December 6, 2022.
TRENDING

Portugal deny Ronaldo bust up rumours in the camp

Workers tend to the field before a round of sixteen match between the United States and the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Khalifa International Stadium on December 3, 2022.
QATAR 2022

Worker dies in Qatar at ongoing FIFA World Cup

Aerial view of Boleyn Ground, home to West Ham United.
WEST HAM

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ben White and Felipe Enrick
TRENDING

Cristiano snubbed by PSG and other stories making headlines in football today