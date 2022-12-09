How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

West ham United are 16th on the English Premier League table in with 14 points in 15 matches played under David Moyes
A look into West Ham United Football Club - owners, stadium, and more
Name: West Ham United Football Club
Establishment: 1895
Nickname: The Hammers
Stadium: London Stadium
Current club owners: David Sullivan and David Gold (co-owners)
Current manager: David Moyes
Club captain: Declan Rice
Current club position: 16th
West Ham United Football Club is located in London and they are yet to rediscover their form under David Moyes.
West Ham has won a total of 7 trophies despite experiencing a silverware drought at the moment. Their last trophy came in the year 1981.
- 1 Winners Cup
- 3 FA Cups
- 1 English Super Cup
- 2 2nd Tier Cups
West Ham United Football Club are currently competing in the English Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.
Current squad
- Darren Randolph
- Lukasz Fabianski
- Alphonse Areola
- Krisztian Hegyi
- Aaron Cresswell
- Kurt Zouma
- Vladamir Coufal
- Craig Dawson
- Angelo Ogbonna
- Ben Johnson
- Harrison Ashby
- Nayef Aguerd
- Thilo Kehrer
- Jamal Baptiste
- Emerson
- Regan Clayton
- Michael Forbes
- Pablo Fornals
- Manuel Lanzini
- Tomas Soucek
- Declan Rice
- Conor Coventry
- Flynn Downess
- Pierre Ekwah
- Lucas Paqueta
- Kamarai Simon-Swyer
- Freddie Potts
- Oliver Scarles
- Keenan Appiah-Forson
- Kaelan Casey
- Lewis Orford
- Michail Antonio
- Jarrod Bowen
- Said Benrahma
- Gianlucca Scamacca
- Maxwell Cornet
- Divin Mubama
Did you know?
- West Ham United used to be known as Thames Iron Works FC (1895-1900). Apart from being called The Hammers, they still bear the name The Irons as their other nickname.
- West Ham played in the first-ever FA final but they lost to Bolton Wanderers. The match was played at Wembley Stadium
- West Ham United's squad of 1965 won the precious ‘Team of the Year Award’ at the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year Awards.
- West Ham United is among the clubs in the 8 clubs in the English Premier League in existence never to have fallen below the second tier of English football.
