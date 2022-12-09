How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Name: West Ham United Football Club

Establishment: 1895

Nickname: The Hammers

Stadium: London Stadium

Current club owners: David Sullivan and David Gold (co-owners)

Current manager: David Moyes

Club captain: Declan Rice

Current club position: 16th

AFP

West Ham United Football Club is located in London and they are yet to rediscover their form under David Moyes.

West Ham has won a total of 7 trophies despite experiencing a silverware drought at the moment. Their last trophy came in the year 1981.

1 Winners Cup 3 FA Cups 1 English Super Cup 2 2nd Tier Cups

AFP

West Ham United Football Club are currently competing in the English Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.

Current squad

Darren Randolph Lukasz Fabianski Alphonse Areola Krisztian Hegyi Aaron Cresswell Kurt Zouma Vladamir Coufal Craig Dawson Angelo Ogbonna Ben Johnson Harrison Ashby Nayef Aguerd Thilo Kehrer Jamal Baptiste Emerson Regan Clayton Michael Forbes Pablo Fornals Manuel Lanzini Tomas Soucek Declan Rice Conor Coventry Flynn Downess Pierre Ekwah Lucas Paqueta Kamarai Simon-Swyer Freddie Potts Oliver Scarles Keenan Appiah-Forson Kaelan Casey Lewis Orford Michail Antonio Jarrod Bowen Said Benrahma Gianlucca Scamacca Maxwell Cornet Divin Mubama

Did you know?

West Ham United used to be known as Thames Iron Works FC (1895-1900). Apart from being called The Hammers, they still bear the name The Irons as their other nickname.

West Ham played in the first-ever FA final but they lost to Bolton Wanderers. The match was played at Wembley Stadium

AFP