RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

West Ham's Zouma apologises for abusing cat in shocking online video

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

West Ham and France defender Kurt Zouma

West Ham and France defender Kurt Zouma Creator: FRANCK FIFE
West Ham and France defender Kurt Zouma Creator: FRANCK FIFE

West Ham and France defender Kurt Zouma has apologised after a disturbing video surfaced of him kicking and slapping a cat, with the Premier League club publicly condemning the footage.

Recommended articles

Zouma is seen in the clip dropping, kicking and slapping the animal, while laughter can be heard in the background.

The 27-year-old then chases the cat, before throwing a pair of shoes at it and slapping its head.

West Ham condemned Zouma's actions in a strongly worded statement following publication of the clip online.

"West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated," the club said in a statement.

"We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals."

The France international, who joined West Ham from Chelsea in August 2021, has also released a statement expressing his regret.

"I want to apologise for my actions," he said. "There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret.

"I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.

"They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again."

The RSPCA animal welfare charity described the video as "very upsetting".

"It's never acceptable to kick, hit or slap an animal, for punishment or otherwise," said a spokesman.

"We are so grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to us and we would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Barca CEO Reverter resigns amid sponsorship talks with Spotify

Barca CEO Reverter resigns amid sponsorship talks with Spotify

Eriksen knew he would play football again two days after cardiac arrest

Eriksen knew he would play football again two days after cardiac arrest

West Ham's Zouma apologises for abusing cat in shocking online video

West Ham's Zouma apologises for abusing cat in shocking online video

Chinese women's Asian Cup win sparks calls for gender pay equality

Chinese women's Asian Cup win sparks calls for gender pay equality

Newcastle face moment of truth as Premier League winter break ends

Newcastle face moment of truth as Premier League winter break ends

Ecstatic crowds greet victorious Senegal on Cup of Nations return

Ecstatic crowds greet victorious Senegal on Cup of Nations return

Senegal coach Cisse wins over critics after Cup of Nations win

Senegal coach Cisse wins over critics after Cup of Nations win

Nike sever ties with Man Utd's Greenwood after rape allegation

Nike sever ties with Man Utd's Greenwood after rape allegation

Newcastle 'stronger' after busy transfer window, says Howe

Newcastle 'stronger' after busy transfer window, says Howe

Trending

Martial misfires and Rakitic misses penalty as Sevilla held by Osasuna

Sevilla react to drawing 0-0 with Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday. Creator: ANDER GILLENEA

Barca go fourth after beating Atletico, Real Madrid sneak past Granada

Jordi Alba (2ndL) and Dani Alves were both on the scoresheet for Barcelona Creator: LLUIS GENE

Senegal declares national holiday to celebrate Cup of Nations win

Senegal celebrate with the trophy after winning their first Africa Cup of Nations title Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Chelsea to play Al Hilal in Club World Cup semi-finals

Mohamed Kanno (L) celebrates after scoring the third goal for Al Hilal in their win over Al Jazira Creator: Giuseppe CACACE