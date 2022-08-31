What did Thomas Tuchel say after Southampton taught Chelsea a lesson?

The Blues suffered their second Premier League defeat of the season when they took a trip to Southampton's St. Mary's Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for Tuchel's side in the 23rd minute of the game, but the lead only last for five minutes as the Saints hit back through Romeo Lavia before Adam Armstrong in the added minutes of the first half to nick all three points for the hosts.

How did Tuchel react to the defeat?

Speaking after the game, Tuchel showed concern for his side who have looked very unconvincing in the recent matches.

"I don't know if concern is the right word. I absolutely dislike to lose, it is the second time this season and I don't think it takes a lot to beat us and this I don't like," Tuchel told BT Sport.

He added to BBC Sport: "It is too easy to put us off balance, to beat us, to confuse us. It is too easy. It happened against Leeds. We need to understand why and find solutions."

"Worried? No. I don't fear any opponent, I know what we are capable of," the tactician said when asked if he was confident about Chelsea's upcoming matches.

"The line is so thin before excuses and explanations and I don't want to go down this road because I don't want to give anybody – myself, staff, players – any room for excuses. The closing of the transfer window will help as we know the commitment."

What next for Chelsea?

The London club will be desperate to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they play hosts to city rivals, West Ham, in a derby game at Stamford Bridge.