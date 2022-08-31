PREMIER LEAGUE

What did Thomas Tuchel say after Southampton taught Chelsea a lesson?

Jidechi Chidiezie
Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for Chelsea, but the lead only last for five minutes as the Saints hit back through Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong.

Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted after his side's 2-1 defeat to Southampton that his team is an easy side to beat right now.

The Blues suffered their second Premier League defeat of the season when they took a trip to Southampton's St. Mary's Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring for Tuchel's side in the 23rd minute of the game, but the lead only last for five minutes as the Saints hit back through Romeo Lavia before Adam Armstrong in the added minutes of the first half to nick all three points for the hosts.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel showed concern for his side who have looked very unconvincing in the recent matches.

"I don't know if concern is the right word. I absolutely dislike to lose, it is the second time this season and I don't think it takes a lot to beat us and this I don't like," Tuchel told BT Sport.

He added to BBC Sport: "It is too easy to put us off balance, to beat us, to confuse us. It is too easy. It happened against Leeds. We need to understand why and find solutions."

"Worried? No. I don't fear any opponent, I know what we are capable of," the tactician said when asked if he was confident about Chelsea's upcoming matches.

Adam Armstrong scored Southampton's second goal against Chelsea
Adam Armstrong scored Southampton's second goal against Chelsea Twitter

"The line is so thin before excuses and explanations and I don't want to go down this road because I don't want to give anybody – myself, staff, players – any room for excuses. The closing of the transfer window will help as we know the commitment."

The London club will be desperate to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they play hosts to city rivals, West Ham, in a derby game at Stamford Bridge.

With their defeat against Southampton, Tuchel's side could see league leaders Arsenal go eight points clear if they succeed at beating Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

