[Explainer] What is a bisht? The $9000 traditional cloak that Messi wore

Moses King
Sports  >  Football

The embroidery of the bisht is apparently made from pure gold and silver.

Some fans do not understand why the Emir of Qatar put a Beshth on Messi to lift the World Cup.
In the coronation of Argentina, the new world champions, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani placed a robe on the shoulders of Lionel Messi before lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino handed the trophy to the Argentine captain clad in the traditional cloak.

Messi received a black cloak referred to as the Beshth from the Emir of Qatar.
Apparently, the cloak is called a bisht.

According to Saudi Arabian publication, Arab News, a bisht is worn on special occasions and is a former wear for politicians, royal family members, religious scholars and high-ranking individuals in Arabian Gulf countries.

“A bisht is only worn on special occasions, such as a wedding, but royal family members are commonly seen wearing the garment while attending formal functions”, Arab News noted.

“The bisht has been the choice of formal wear for politicians, religious scholars and high-ranking individuals in Arabian Gulf countries, Iraq and countries north of Saudi Arabia for centuries, with the traditional flowing cloak acting as a distinguishing garment for those who wear it. It is often regarded as sign of prestige or high status and this is why the art of bisht tailoring is a skill handed down from generation to generation”.

Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the World Cup trophy on December 18, 2022.
Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the World Cup trophy on December 18, 2022. AFP

The bisht, given its high value does not come cheap. The price of the garment depends on the choice on the fabric with the most expensive made from camel or lama hair or goat wool and the most expensive going for $9000.

Apparently, the embroidery found on sleeves and collars is made from pure gold and silver.

