What next for Wijnaldum after PSG exit?

Wijnaldum has not been a starter for PSG, and this could be the reason for his exit after only one season with the Parisians. Playing regular football is what every footballer wants and it can be frustrating when this doesn’t happen.

Having left Liverpool as one of the star players, many people backed him up on his move to the French League but then his impact was never felt while at PSG. Rumors of his exit started as early as January 2022, during the winter transfer window after what can only be explained as a fallout between him and the former PSG manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

Is it a manager’s problem not to field a star player and who is to be blamed when such players leave as free agents?

AFP

Wijnaldum’s case is not different from former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard who was frustrated with the club for not letting him go even though he was not playing most of the United’s matches.

Lingard has signed for Nottingham Forest after his exit from Manchester United and we can only speculate on Wijnaldum’s next move.

PSG parted ways with their former coach Mauricio Pochettino after not fulfilling their desire to lift the Champions League trophy.

The club went ahead to appoint Christophe Galtier and under a new regime it’s always upon the coach to decide the players that can suit his system.

Since there are many speculations on his exit, could this be one of the reasons also for his exit? Parting ways with a club is always a tough decision especially with a highly treasured club like PSG.

Many clubs are in need of players like Wijnaldum and it won’t come as a surprise if he will end up landing a lucrative deal with a big club. With him, you are always sure of goals and assists.