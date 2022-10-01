Goliath V David: The £1b showdown

Fabian Simiyu
Sports  >  Football

The cost of the starting XIs this weekend could exceed £1bn; Man Utd have spent more money on signings than Man City since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club.


A collage of Lisandro Martinez and Erling Haaland

Lisandro Martinez and Erling Haaland, two players with different aspects in terms of their physique will be playing against each other in the Manchester derby for the very first time.

Manchester United and City will be facing off in the Manchester derby for the 188th time with both teams having displayed decent results recently.

Both clubs have in the recent past spent more than £1bn in player transfers with City splashing £100m on Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.


Erling Haaland applauds the fans after the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton on September 17, 2022 AFP

With the match only 1 day to go, a heated conversation has come up as football fans try to figure out whether Lisandro Martinez will be able to contain Erling Haaland of Man City.

Martinez is short and well-built while Haaland is huge and very strong. Haaland is also quick and he always cashes in on defenders' mistakes.


Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United, in possession during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Sheriff Tiraspol and Manchester United at Stadionul Sheriff on September 15, 2022 in Tiraspol, Moldova. AFP

Martinez on the other hand is also quick and his tackles are always on point. Will he be able to stop Haaland from scoring against United?

Who will take all three points? The Citizens or the Red Devils?

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

