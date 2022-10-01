Goliath V David: The £1b showdown

Manchester United and City will be facing off in the Manchester derby for the 188th time with both teams having displayed decent results recently.

Both clubs have in the recent past spent more than £1bn in player transfers with City splashing £100m on Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

With the match only 1 day to go, a heated conversation has come up as football fans try to figure out whether Lisandro Martinez will be able to contain Erling Haaland of Man City.

Martinez is short and well-built while Haaland is huge and very strong. Haaland is also quick and he always cashes in on defenders' mistakes.

Martinez on the other hand is also quick and his tackles are always on point. Will he be able to stop Haaland from scoring against United?