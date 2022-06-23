Why Bayern Munich went all out for 'unique' Senegalese star Sadio Mane

Bayern and Liverpool agreed on a £28m deal that saw Mane end his six years of romance with Anfield for the Allianz Arena.

And on Wednesday, it became official as the 30-year-old was unveiled as the latest Bavarian in town.

Mane put pen to paper on a deal that will see him represent the reds of Bayern until the summer of 2025.

While the Reds of Liverpool acted swiftly to cash in on Mane, who had a year left on his contract at Anfield, for the decision-makers at Bayern, it was more than just a golden opportunity.

The German champions couldn't miss the chance to add another 'top International' to their galaxy of stars at the Arena.

Here are quotes from the powers that be at Bayern Munich during the unveiling ceremony.

Herbert Hainer, Bayern's President

"Sadio Mané is a global star, who underlines the appeal of Bayern and will increase the attractiveness of the Bundesliga as a whole. Fans come to the stadiums to see such players."

Hasan Salihamidžić, Bayern's Football Director

"In Sadio Mané, a top international is coming to Bayern, who has left his mark on world football. The fact that he's joining Bayern shows that we all have big aims. Sadio fits perfectly with the football that we under Julian Nagelsmann."

Oliver Kahn, Bayern's CEO

"We are happy that we were able to sign Sadio Mané for Bayern. Thanks to his outstanding performances and his great success at the top international level, he has been a very unique and special player."

Mane's move to Germany didn't come cheap

Mane will earn €13.8m a year as a salary during his time with Bayern, which is double what he earned at Liverpool.

But the Bavarians don't care and aren't the only ones who are excited by the arrival of the African champion.