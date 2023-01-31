Why FIFA imposes $27,000 fine every time Reims coach manages a game

Reims of League 1 drew with PSG on Sunday, to mark 12 unbeaten matches, one of their best runs in the competition ever.
It has however emerged that the club parts with $27,000 (Sh3.3 million) every time their manager, Will Still, coaches their matches.
Many people are wondering why FIFA fines them such a large amount of money yet other teams don't give the football body any money.
The reason why FIFA fines Reims every time their manager makes an appearance is that he is still studying to get his UEFA Pro License and is yet to get his license.
For one to manage a team efficiently, one must have a FIFA license which means that lessons must be taken for you to be awarded a certificate at the end of your classes.
Reims decided to use a short cut but it is actually paying off because the results have been positive all along.
Still is only 30 years old and some media outlets have already labeled him as one of the brightest minds in football in the current era.
Types of UEFA coaching licenses
UEFA Pro License
This is the highest coaching certification available in Europe and anyone who wishes to coach a team in the top tier must have it.
UEFA A License
This type of license allows one to coach youth teams up to the age of 18 years old. It id definitely below the UEFA Pro License.
UEFA B License
UEFA B License allows one to coach an amateur club of up to 16 years but one can also be an assistant coach for a professional club.
