Why Frenkie de Jong is trending on Twitter today

De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019 after having a stellar season with the Dutch giants in the 2018/19 campaign under Erik ten Hag.

AFP

Things have never been the same for De Jong after quitting Ajax for Barcelona with the midfielder being snubbed by Xavi Hernandez in the Barcelona XI.

Barcelona were on the verge of offloading De Jong to Manchester United on July 2022 before the deal failed to go through at the final stages.

Barcelona were in a serious financial crisis at the moment and De Jong seemed to be their solution to managing their financial woes.

AFP

De Jong came out, later on, to bash Barcelona for trying to force him out of the club stating that he only wanted to play at Barcelona and nowhere else.

De Jong has not been a regular starter at Barcelona despite impressing in more than three matches so far this season.

Many people feel like he wanted to stay at Barcelona so that he can play in the Champions League. He is at the receiving end at the moment since Barcelona are going to play in the Europa League just like Manchester United.

AFP

The only problem at the moment is that he will be watching from the sidelines most of the time since he is not a regular starter.