Why Frenkie de Jong is trending on Twitter today

Frenkie de Jong is a Dutch football player who plays for Barcelona as a midfielder.

Frenkie de Jong during the match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club, corresponding to the week 11 of the Liga Santander, played at the Spotify Camp Nou, in Barcelona, on October 23, 2022.
Frenkie de Jong has been on the receiving after Barcelona were dropped to the Europa League by Bayern Munich on October 26, 2022, after losing to the German giants by 3 goals to nil.

De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019 after having a stellar season with the Dutch giants in the 2018/19 campaign under Erik ten Hag.

Frenkie de Jong central midfield of Barcelona and Netherlands passes the ball during the UEFA Champions League group C match between FC Barcelona and FC Bayern München at Spotify Camp Nou on October 26, 2022, in Barcelona, Spain.
READ: EXCLUSIVE: La Liga legend Mendieta explains Frenkie de Jong's Barcelona woes

Things have never been the same for De Jong after quitting Ajax for Barcelona with the midfielder being snubbed by Xavi Hernandez in the Barcelona XI.

Barcelona were on the verge of offloading De Jong to Manchester United on July 2022 before the deal failed to go through at the final stages.

Barcelona were in a serious financial crisis at the moment and De Jong seemed to be their solution to managing their financial woes.

Frenkie de Jong, central midfield of Barcelona and Netherlands during the warm-up before match between FC Barcelona and FC Bayern München at Spotify Camp Nou on October 26, 2022.
De Jong came out, later on, to bash Barcelona for trying to force him out of the club stating that he only wanted to play at Barcelona and nowhere else.

De Jong has not been a regular starter at Barcelona despite impressing in more than three matches so far this season.

Many people feel like he wanted to stay at Barcelona so that he can play in the Champions League. He is at the receiving end at the moment since Barcelona are going to play in the Europa League just like Manchester United.

Frenkie de Jong on October 23, 2022.
The only problem at the moment is that he will be watching from the sidelines most of the time since he is not a regular starter.

