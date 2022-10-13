Premier League leaders Arsenal are visitors later this evening at the Aspmyra Stadion in Bodo, Norway, in the Europa League.
Why Arsenal refused to call Gabriel Jesus for the crucial UEL trip to Bodo
The Gunners will look to continue their fine form in Norway later today in the Europa League with the Brazilian left at home.
The Gunners take on Group A rivals Bodo/Glimt in a crucial top-of-the-table clash but will be without the sensational Gabriel Jesus.
Jesus played a key role as Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League on Sunday following a 3-2 win over Liverpool at the Emirates.
The 26-year-old won the decisive penalty that was converted by Bukayo Saka to seal the three points for Mikel Arteta's men.
But despite his fine form since the move from Manchester City in the summer, Jesus has been left at home to watch his teammates take on Bodo on Thursday.
Arteta explains the decision to leave out Jesus
With just two points separating the two sides ahead of the game later this evening, Bodo/Glimt and Arsenal have all to play for as they fight for a place in the next round.
But Arsenal will be looking to repeat the performance which saw the Gunners thrash Bodo 3-0 at the Emirates in the reverse fixture.
Jesus, who started the game on the bench in that game and came on as a substitute in the second half, will play no part in the second leg in Norway after he was completely left out of the travelling squad.
Manager, Arteta provided some insight and stated that he decided to leave the Brazilian out due to tactical reasons and all he has been through so far.
"We thought that, obviously, with everything that he's been through in the last few weeks that it was better that he stayed at home," Arteta in his pre-match press conference.
"What we are thinking is how we are going to win the game, that is it. How we win every three games, in different conditions, in different contexts, in different weather and in different competitions is the only way that we are approaching the game.
"At the end of the day, we will have XI players on that pitch, our selection is based on how we think we are going to win the game - that is it."
Jesus has played two matches in the Europa League this season and has just an assist to his name.
