COMMENT

Why Harry Maguire to Chelsea is a good idea

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea have been linked with a shock move for Harry Maguire, here's why it is a good idea for all involved.

Chelsea eyeing shock swoop for struggling Manchester United defender Harry Maguire
Chelsea eyeing shock swoop for struggling Manchester United defender Harry Maguire

Chelsea have been linked with Manchester United captain Harry Maguire as they continue their search for new central defensive signings.

The Blues have reportedly made a shock enquiry about Maguire's availability amid growing doubt over the defender's future at Manchester United.

The move comes as a surprise to many as the defender has not covered himself in glory in the past two seasons but there are multiple reasons why a move to Chelsea is a good idea for Maguire and the club.

Contrary to popular opinion, Maguire is a great defender, his woes over the last two years have been mostly down to playing in a bad Manchester United team.

Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire Pulse

Harry Maguire emerges as the second most-abused footballer on Twitter

Rumours: Chelsea considering buying Harry Maguire from Manchester United

Ten Hag is smart for sticking with Maguire, Man United fans must learn to accept their captain

Although he was massively overpriced at £80 million back in 2019, there is a reason Manchester United paid that much for him in the first place to make Maguire the most expensive defender in the world.

In his two seasons at Leicester City, Maguire displayed fantastic quality on the ball which attracted the interest of Pep Guardiola for Manchester City but ultimately backed out of any potential deal because of the high valuation.

Harry Maguire was a great player at Leicester City
Harry Maguire was a great player at Leicester City AFP

Admittedly, Maguire has not looked as good as he did at Leicester City in three years at Manchester United so far, he is still, however, a great ball-playing central defender and quality like that doesn't just disappear, especially not at 29 years old.

In Harry Maguire, Chelsea would have a reliable centre-back option to rotate along with their current options and the English defender would benefit from Thomas Tuchel's solid defensive structure.

Chelsea plays with three centre-backs and Maguire would be perfect to slot in as the central one of those three, a position currently held by Thiago Silva.

Thiago Silva (IMAGO/PA Images)
Thiago Silva (IMAGO/PA Images) Pulse Nigeria

The issue is that Silva will be 38 years old in September and Chelsea currently has no backup for him which is dangerous considering the Brazilian is susceptible to injuries and is most likely playing in his last season for the club.

That is where Maguire comes in, a move to Chelsea would also give the Englishman a fresh start without the burden of leadership that he currently bears at Manchester United, allowing him to play his best football again.

Not that signing Maguire doesn't have its cons for Chelsea, they are just far more outweighed by the pros which make the transfer worth the risk.

Maguire's stock is currently down which means he will be available at a cut price as a cheaper alternative to Chelsea's other centre-back targets.

Manchester United's Harry Maguire
Manchester United's Harry Maguire Pulse Live Uganda

For Maguire, he gets a less toxic environment and a better team for him to try and redeem his image by playing good football again.

Chelsea would be getting a Thiago Silva replacement who is cheap and experienced, another to strengthen the English core in the squad, this is potentially a win-win situation for Maguire and the club.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Chelsea eyeing shock swoop for struggling Manchester United defender Harry Maguire

    Why Harry Maguire to Chelsea is a good idea

  • CASEMIRO

    "My dear Case" - Real Madrid legends pen emotional letters to Casemiro

  • Casemiro during a Real Madrid training session on August 19, 2022

    Why United fans should be happy with the Casemiro move

Recommended articles

Why Harry Maguire to Chelsea is a good idea

Why Harry Maguire to Chelsea is a good idea

'Bring back Eden Hazard!' - Reactions as Chelsea fans insist on former star's return

'Bring back Eden Hazard!' - Reactions as Chelsea fans insist on former star's return

My dear Case - Real Madrid legends pen emotional letters to Casemiro

"My dear Case" - Real Madrid legends pen emotional letters to Casemiro

Meet Gerard Piqué's new girlfriend after split from Shakira

Meet Gerard Piqué's new girlfriend after split from Shakira

Why United fans should be happy with the Casemiro move

Why United fans should be happy with the Casemiro move

Rumours: Chelsea considering buying Harry Maguire from Manchester United

Rumours: Chelsea considering buying Harry Maguire from Manchester United

Trending

Arsenal's 27-year-old assistant coach Carlos Cuesta is responsible for player development

Meet Arsenal’s 27-year-old coach who is responsible for development of Saka, Martinelli, other Gunners stars

Benjamin Mendy

Rape: 'I've had sex with 10,000 women' - 20-year-old reveals what Mendy told her

Anthony Joshua lost a unanimous points decision to Oleksandr Usyk
BOXING

3 reasons AJ will not regain his heavyweight titles in Joshua v Usyk 2

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have both been fined by the FA
PREMIER LEAGUE

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte hit with £60,000 fine after London Derby brawl

Bet9ja offers odds on Premier League match week 3 fixtures
BETA MARKET

Bet9ja offers juicy odds on Premier League games this weekend

Chelsea eyeing shock swoop for struggling Manchester United defender Harry Maguire
TRANSFERS

Rumours: Chelsea considering buying Harry Maguire from Manchester United

Bet9ja offers odds on La Liga games
BETA MARKET

How to cashout from La Liga with Bet9ja odds this weekend

Five times winners Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric of Real Madrid pose with the trophy following the 1-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League match at Stade de France, Paris on May 28, 2022
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

The Bermuda Triangle: 9 finals, 9 wins