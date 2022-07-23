OPINION

Why most African Leagues are struggling to stay afloat [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Authors:

Fabian Simiyu Pulse Contributor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Why is it that African football fans always concentrate more on the European clubs and not theirs?

Centre Referee Simon Anganga yellow card Kenya Police Goalkeeper Job Ochieng on March 13, 2022 during their Kenya Premier League match played at Moi Stadium, in Kisumu County.
Centre Referee Simon Anganga yellow card Kenya Police Goalkeeper Job Ochieng on March 13, 2022 during their Kenya Premier League match played at Moi Stadium, in Kisumu County.

In Africa, majority of the domestic leagues have been struggling to push through for the whole season and most of the time there are always strikes from officials and the players demanding a conducive environment.

Recommended articles

Why is it that African football fans always concentrate more on the European clubs and not theirs? They also tend to know more on the football events abroad as compared to their own backyard.

The following are some key reasons domestic leagues have been struggling to stay afloat.

Many clubs in Africa have very few fans or even no fans at all to clubs that are starting from scratch. During match days, there is always a low turnout and when this happens, a team will always struggle to grow.

READ: Diouf tells Senegal: 'Believe and you will conquer Africa'

Simon Msuva (R) of Wydad Casablanca pursues Nkosingiphile Ngcobo (L) of Kaizer Chiefs during a CAF Champions League semi-final second leg at Soccer City stadium in Johannesburg
Simon Msuva (R) of Wydad Casablanca pursues Nkosingiphile Ngcobo (L) of Kaizer Chiefs during a CAF Champions League semi-final second leg at Soccer City stadium in Johannesburg AFP

For instance, if many people show up for a match in a stadium, the revenue collected from tickets sold can be used to pay the referees and also the players at some point. What if the officials from the various leagues start awarding loyal fans and also standardize the price of tickets.

This can actually prompt people to start showing up during match days and these will make the players to have a reason that pushes them to continue playing.

No player wishes to give out their best and return be paid meager salaries. Many players in the African leagues always leave for greener pastures, and to be specific Europe, when an opportunity comes around.

For those who don’t make it to play outside the country end up receiving meager salaries and sometimes they even go for months without being paid. When many players from one club end up leaving to play abroad, it always makes it hard for such a club to continue competing in the league as it is always hard to fill the void left behind.

Most of the leagues in Africa always lack the potential to flourish financially. Depending on governments for subsidies has been the norm and as usual the governments will only release funds once in a while.

When sports management operates this way, it becomes difficult to attract investors as there is no motivation and well-structured plans for the specific leagues.

Governments should step in and fund the leagues fully in the meantime if we are to attract any investors. We need to show the investors that there is something going on in our own backyard as by doing so, they will get motivated to come in to continue with the excellent work.

Why is it that we only accord respect to players who have gone to play abroad and not the ones who remain behind to play locally? Why is it that we only refer to those playing abroad as ‘professionals’ and not the ones playing locally?

For as long as we continue treating our own players differently, the difference in status will always trigger them to try their luck abroad for them to be treated fairly. This is what has been happening and we have continuously lost our players to the leagues abroad. The big question is where else will we source players to play in our leagues?

Authors:

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people. Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

More from category

  • Manchester United held to a 2-2 draw by Aston Villa in Perth.

    Ten Hag's Man United remind fans of task ahead with Aston Villa draw

  • PARIS - Georginio Wijnaldum of PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN during the French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Marseille at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France on April 17, 2022.

    What next for Wijnaldum after PSG exit?

  • Centre Referee Simon Anganga yellow card Kenya Police Goalkeeper Job Ochieng on March 13, 2022 during their Kenya Premier League match played at Moi Stadium, in Kisumu County.

    Why most African Leagues are struggling to stay afloat [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Recommended articles

Ten Hag's Man United remind fans of task ahead with Aston Villa draw

Ten Hag's Man United remind fans of task ahead with Aston Villa draw

What next for Wijnaldum after PSG exit?

What next for Wijnaldum after PSG exit?

Why most African Leagues are struggling to stay afloat [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Why most African Leagues are struggling to stay afloat [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Wasteful Nigerian Super Falcons GIFT Zambia WAFCON 2022 bronze

Wasteful Nigerian Super Falcons GIFT Zambia WAFCON 2022 bronze

Kenyans turn against Omanyala after his latest statement

Kenyans turn against Omanyala after his latest statement

The Nunez show, 'attacking weapons' at Man United and Ronaldo latest

The Nunez show, 'attacking weapons' at Man United and Ronaldo latest

Trending

African Footballer of the Year Award winners [Updated List 1970 - 2022]

Sadio Mane won the African Player of the Year award in 2019 and 2022

African Women's Footballer of the Year Winners [Updated List from 2001 - 2022]

Asisat Oshoala has won the African Player of the Year five (5) times (2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 & 2022) (Twitter/CAF)
ATHLETICS

Kenyans turn against Omanyala after his latest statement

Ferdinand Omanyala
LIVE BLOG

Football Transfer News live updates

Pulse Sports Transfer News Live
PULSE OF THE DAY

The Nunez show, 'attacking weapons' at Man United and Ronaldo latest

Manchester United and Liverpool stars are in the news again.
WAFCON 2022

Wasteful Nigerian Super Falcons GIFT Zambia WAFCON 2022 bronze

Super Falcons will leave Morocco empty handed.

How queen Faith Kipyegon was received at JKIA [Photos]

World 1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon upon arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on July 21, 2022 from Oregon, USA. (Image by Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group)
OPINION

Why most African Leagues are struggling to stay afloat [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Centre Referee Simon Anganga yellow card Kenya Police Goalkeeper Job Ochieng on March 13, 2022 during their Kenya Premier League match played at Moi Stadium, in Kisumu County.