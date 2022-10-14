Why PSG players are angry at Mbappe and other top trending football stories today

Kylian Mbappe

PSG players are unhappy at Kylian Mbappe's privileged role at the club and the squad is split and is fast losing support from his teammates, with several angry at his privileged position within the club.

Mbappe signed a new deal with the French champions in the summer worth £650,000 per week after sensationally snubbing the advances of Real Madrid. Mbappe was also handed influence over sporting affairs and the way the club is run.

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly turned down job offers from two premier league clubs after exiting Chelsea.

It has been stated that Tuchel is only interested in taking over as the next England manager after the 2022 Qatar World Cup with Gareth Southgate's future at the helm raising uncertainties after back-to-back poor performances from the England squad.

Newcastle are not interested in selling Bruno Guimaraes to Real Madrid despite significant interest from the Spanish giants.

Bruno Guimaraes has registered 7 goals and 2 assists for Newcastle since he moved in from Olympique Lyonnais on January 30, 2022.

More developing football stories

England fans have begged the FA to replace under-fire boss Gareth Southgate with Thomas Tuchel after the German made it clear he would be interested in the post.

World Cup chiefs are planning 'sober tents' for boozed-up fans in Qatar.

Jurgen Klopp and Didi Hamann's friendship is 'over', reports in Germany claim, with the ex-Liverpool midfielder saying he 'doesn't really understand' his countryman's attack on him.

