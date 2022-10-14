Why PSG players are angry at Mbappe and other top trending football stories today

TRENDING

Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Tuchel, and Bruno Guimaraes are among the top trending names in sports news today.

From left: Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Tuchel and Bruno Guimaraes

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

PSG players are unhappy at Kylian Mbappe's privileged role at the club and the squad is split and is fast losing support from his teammates, with several angry at his privileged position within the club.

Kylian Mbappe of PSG celebrates after scoring against Benfica on October 11, 2022. AFP

READ: Mbappe's relationship with PSG worsens, make plans to leave in January

Mbappe signed a new deal with the French champions in the summer worth £650,000 per week after sensationally snubbing the advances of Real Madrid. Mbappe was also handed influence over sporting affairs and the way the club is run.

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly turned down job offers from two premier league clubs after exiting Chelsea.

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on September 6, 2022. AFP

It has been stated that Tuchel is only interested in taking over as the next England manager after the 2022 Qatar World Cup with Gareth Southgate's future at the helm raising uncertainties after back-to-back poor performances from the England squad.

Newcastle are not interested in selling Bruno Guimaraes to Real Madrid despite significant interest from the Spanish giants.

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United during the Premier League match Newcastle United vs Brentford at St. James s Park on October 8, 2022. AFP

Bruno Guimaraes has registered 7 goals and 2 assists for Newcastle since he moved in from Olympique Lyonnais on January 30, 2022.

World Cup chiefs are planning 'sober tents' for boozed-up fans in Qatar.

Jurgen Klopp and Didi Hamann's friendship is 'over', reports in Germany claim, with the ex-Liverpool midfielder saying he 'doesn't really understand' his countryman's attack on him.

Liverpool FC manager, Jürgen Klopp thanks the travelling fans following their emphatic 7-1 win during the Champions League match between Rangers and Liverpool at Ibrox, Glasgow, Scotland on October 12, 2022. AFP

England fans have begged the FA to replace under-fire boss Gareth Southgate with Thomas Tuchel after the German made it clear he would be interested in the post.

Premier League players and agents are not happy after being ordered by HMRC to provide evidence of involvement in transfers as far back as 2018.

