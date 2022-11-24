Why was there NO VAR check in Portugal vs Ghana clash?

The protestations of the Ghanaian players were ignored by the USA referee Elfath.

He became the first player to score in five consecutive tournaments.

Ghana responded fast and Andre Ayew netted an equalizer but Joao Felix picked a Baba Rahman missed ball to convert from the right side of the box in the 78th minute. He literally caught Ghana’s backline napping!

The same situation repeated itself two minutes later. This time on the right side, with substitute Raphael Leao converting from the left post.