Cristiano Ronaldo was handed a gift of a penalty kick in the second half to open scoring. Ronaldo went down with minimal contact from Mohammed Salisu.
Why was there NO VAR check in Portugal vs Ghana clash?
VAR controversially went 'missing' as Ghana endured harsh decisions by the centre-referee. Incensed fans are calling out FIFA for allegedly favouring Portugal to have it easy against Ghana in the highly contested 3-2 goal thriller.
The protestations of the Ghanaian players were ignored by the USA referee Elfath.
He became the first player to score in five consecutive tournaments.
Ghana responded fast and Andre Ayew netted an equalizer but Joao Felix picked a Baba Rahman missed ball to convert from the right side of the box in the 78th minute. He literally caught Ghana’s backline napping!
The same situation repeated itself two minutes later. This time on the right side, with substitute Raphael Leao converting from the left post.
However, the controversial decisions by the referee has angered fans. Here are some of the reactions.
