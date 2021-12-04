RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Wijnaldum rescues PSG after Lens leave Messi in a daze

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Lens players celebrate after Seko Fofana (L) put them ahead against PSG

Lens players celebrate after Seko Fofana (L) put them ahead against PSG Creator: François LO PRESTI
Lens players celebrate after Seko Fofana (L) put them ahead against PSG Creator: François LO PRESTI

Georginio Wijnaldum's injury-time equaliser allowed Paris Saint-Germain to snatch a 1-1 draw away to Lens in Ligue 1 on Saturday in a match which confirmed Lionel Messi's difficulties adapting to the physical nature of French football.

Recommended articles

Messi was floored by a strong tackle and some PSG players stopped playing in the build-up to Seko Fofana's goal which gave Lens a 62nd-minute lead in northern France.

It looked as if that would be enough for Lens to claim a victory which would have been just reward for an outstanding performance that delighted their supporters in a crowd of close to 37,000.

However, PSG equalised in the second minute of injury time as Kylian Mbappe crossed for fellow substitute Wijnaldum to head home.

It is a second draw in as many matches for the Qatar-owned club, who extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 13 points from Marseille, beaten 2-1 at home by Brest earlier on Saturday.

Despite their big lead at the top of the table, it was yet another unsatisfactory performance from Mauricio Pochettino's disjointed team of superstars, who have usually had enough individual talent to get results this season but have rarely convinced.

Six of their league wins in this campaign have come with goals scored from the 79th minute onwards, and here they were rescued by Wijnaldum's last-gasp intervention.

It was a PSG side missing Neymar, who is out with an ankle injury and not expected to return before mid-January, while their nine-goal top scorer Mbappe was rested at kick-off before coming on to help save the day.

Messi still has just one goal from nine Ligue 1 appearances and he struggled to make his presence felt against an impressive Lens side who lie fifth in the table.

The Argentinian won his seventh Ballon d'Or at the start of the week but made little impact in Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Nice and was little better here, although he did hit the post with a shot from outside the box early on.

Angel Di Maria was also denied by an outstanding Jean-Louis Leca save in stoppage time at the end of a first half in which Lens had been the more impressive side, and the hosts went ahead just after the hour.

Facundo Medina won back possession with a crunching, but fair, challenge on Messi, who stayed down.

As Marco Verratti stopped and called for the ball to be put out of play, Lens continued and former Manchester City midfielder Fofana let fly from outside the area with a powerful shot that was fumbled into the net by Keylor Navas.

David Pereira Da Costa then hit the post for Lens before Mbappe came on and almost immediately had a header from Messi's flighted ball saved by Leca, who was eventually beaten at the death by Wijnaldum.

Earlier Marseille threw away the lead to lose at home to a Brest team on a record winning run.

Brazilian international Gerson opened the scoring in the first half for Marseille with his second goal in as many games after playing a one-two with Dimitri Payet.

However, Brest drew level early in the second half as Romain Faivre scored a penalty after a handball by Boubacar Kamara.

Franck Honorat then crashed a superb winner in off the underside of the crossbar as the Brittany side made it six successive league wins, the best run in their history in the top flight lifting them to sixth.

A late Jimmy Giraudon own goal allowed reigning champions Lille to beat Troyes 2-1 and rise to seventh.

Before that the league's leading scorer Jonathan David equalised with his 11th goal of the season after Troyes had gone in front.

Lille will qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League in midweek provided they avoid defeat away to Wolfsburg in Germany.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Real Madrid ease past Real Sociedad after Barca and Atletico beaten

Real Madrid ease past Real Sociedad after Barca and Atletico beaten

Wijnaldum rescues PSG after Lens leave Messi in a daze

Wijnaldum rescues PSG after Lens leave Messi in a daze

Wijnaldum rescues PSG after Lens leave Messi in a daze

Wijnaldum rescues PSG after Lens leave Messi in a daze

AC Milan move top of Serie A, Inter see off Roma

AC Milan move top of Serie A, Inter see off Roma

Lewandowski nets double as Bayern down Dortmund to go four points clear

Lewandowski nets double as Bayern down Dortmund to go four points clear

Silva shines as Man City stroll to top spot in Premier League

Silva shines as Man City stroll to top spot in Premier League

Man City, Liverpool leapfrog Chelsea at top of Premier League

Man City, Liverpool leapfrog Chelsea at top of Premier League

AC Milan move top of Serie A, Inter see off Roma

AC Milan move top of Serie A, Inter see off Roma

Union lose 11 players due to Covid-19 on eve of MLS semi

Union lose 11 players due to Covid-19 on eve of MLS semi

Trending

Belenenses against Benfica ended early after hosts start with nine players

Belenenses started with nine players against Benfica on Saturday Creator: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

England women rewrite record books in 20-0 thrashing of Latvia

Ellen White became England women's all-time record goalscorer on Tuesday Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Man Utd unveils new interim manager

Ralf Rangnick

Lewandowski tipped for Ballon d'Or as Messi eyes seventh prize

Robert Lewandowski broke the late Gerd Mueller's long-standing record with 41 goals in the Bundesliga last season Creator: Christof STACHE