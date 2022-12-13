FIFA retains heavily criticised referee for final week of World Cup

The referee was in charge of the England vs France quarter-finals match on December 10, 2022, and he was heavily criticised after the match for making absurd decisions.

The match ended 2-1 in favour of France despite England being handed a lifetime opportunity by the referee but Harry Kane shot saw the ball go over the bar.

The referee was accused by England fans of overlooking a possible foul in the build goal for France. The fans claimed that Dayot Upamecano committed a foul prior to the goal.

Harry Maguire and Jude Bellingham hit out at the ref after their unceremonious exit from the tournament in Qatar. The duo seemed unhappy with the 40-year-old decisions in the post-match conference.

No one was expecting FIFA to retain him, especially after Antonio Mateu Lahoz was sent home for making controversial rulings during the Netherlands vs Argentina match on December 9, 2022.

The referee comes from Brazil and since his country is out of the tournament, rumours have it that he could be lucky to officiate the World Cup finals on December 18, 2022.