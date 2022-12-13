ADVERTISEMENT
QATAR 2022

FIFA retains heavily criticised referee for the final week of the World Cup

Fabian Simiyu
Fabian Simiyu

Wilton Sampaio could officiate the World Cup final match after FIFA retained him for the final week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio on December 10, 2022.
Wilton Sampaio has been retained by FIFA for the final week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and he could officiate the final match of the tournament as well.

The referee was in charge of the England vs France quarter-finals match on December 10, 2022, and he was heavily criticised after the match for making absurd decisions.

The match ended 2-1 in favour of France despite England being handed a lifetime opportunity by the referee but Harry Kane shot saw the ball go over the bar.

Wilton Pereira Sampaio (right) as England players appeal during the FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match at the Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022.
READ: Controversial referee leaves World Cup after complaints from fans and players

The referee was accused by England fans of overlooking a possible foul in the build goal for France. The fans claimed that Dayot Upamecano committed a foul prior to the goal.

Harry Maguire and Jude Bellingham hit out at the ref after their unceremonious exit from the tournament in Qatar. The duo seemed unhappy with the 40-year-old decisions in the post-match conference.

No one was expecting FIFA to retain him, especially after Antonio Mateu Lahoz was sent home for making controversial rulings during the Netherlands vs Argentina match on December 9, 2022.

Jude Bellingham of England shows his frustration towards Wilton Pereira Sampaio on December 10, 2022.
The referee comes from Brazil and since his country is out of the tournament, rumours have it that he could be lucky to officiate the World Cup finals on December 18, 2022.

English referee Anthony Taylor has also been selected for the final week of the tournament. Who will be the lucky centre referee to officiate the final match?

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
