How Wojciech Szczęsny embarassed Messi in the World Cup

Fabian Simiyu
Sports  >  Football

Wojciech Tomasz Szczęsny denied Lionel Messi from adding to his tally in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Lionel Messi of Argentina on November 30, 2022.
Lionel Messi of Argentina on November 30, 2022.

Lionel Messi and his Argentina counterparts have qualified for the last 16 round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after beating Poland 2-0 at Stadium 974.

It had been projected that the match could have gone either way but Poland simply didn't take up their chances hence sitting back throughout the whole match.

Lionel Messi could have opened the score board for Argentina via a penalty kick but Wojciech Szczęsny did everything in his power to deny the Argentine from doing so.

Wojciech Szczesny(L), goalkeeper of Poland, celebrates with teammates after blocking a penalty kick by Lionel Messi of Argentina during the Group C match between Poland and Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 30, 2022.
Wojciech Szczesny(L), goalkeeper of Poland, celebrates with teammates after blocking a penalty kick by Lionel Messi of Argentina during the Group C match between Poland and Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 30, 2022. AFP

READ: 'Your GOAT could never' - Reactions as Messi's Argentina defeat Poland to qualify for World Cup knockout stage

Szczęsny knocked Messi in the face around the penalty box when both of them were vying for an air ball an incident which led to Danny Desmond Makkelie who was the centre referee to award Argentina a penalty.

It was a tense moment in the stadium and everyone was expecting Messi to put the ball at the back of the net only for his spot to be saved by the Polish keeper.

Frustrations loomed over Messi's face for he couldn't believe what had just happened. This was the very second time that Szczęsny was making a similar save after doing so against Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi of Argentina during a match between Poland and Argentina, valid for the group stage of the World Cup, held at 974 Stadium on November 30, 2022.
Lionel Messi of Argentina during a match between Poland and Argentina, valid for the group stage of the World Cup, held at 974 Stadium on November 30, 2022. AFP

When it comes to penalties, Messi is the perfect taker but Szczęsny just doesn't agree with the statistics. This could be Messi's last World Cup tournament and it is evident that he is losing his power slowly by slowly.

Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez saved Messi from embarrassment after scoring for Argentina. The game was a must-win for them considering no one in their group had qualified for the last 16.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

