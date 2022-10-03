Catch up with today's top trending football news

Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea manager Graham Potter is reportedly open to bringing Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge after the record signing's year on loan in Italy at Inter Milan.

AFP

It will be upon Lukaku to decide where to play next after having two unsuccessful stints at Chelsea. Inter are also open to making his move permanent.

Bruno Lage

Bruno Lage has been relieved of his duties after a poor run that has seen Wolverhampton Wanderers win just one of their previous 15 games in the Premier League.

AFP

Lage had promised to work hard with the team to bring back good results in a post-match interview only to be sacked a few hours later.

Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez has confirmed he will not be returning to Europe, ending any idea of a return to Liverpool.

AFP

This has come 2 months after joining his boyhood club, Club Nacional de Football after running down his contract at Atletico Madrid.

More developing football news

Djed Spence's sister aimed a dig at Antonio Conte after the manager left the right-back out of Tottenham Hotspur's 3-1 defeat by Arsenal on Saturday.

Real Madrid's president Florentino Pérez Rodríguez has claimed football is "sick", has been overtaken by American sports in terms of popularity, and that a European Super League would cure its ills.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has been "discussed" as an option for the vacant Wolves job, according to reports.