World Cup every two years 'not a bad idea' for De Bruyne

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Kevin De Bruyne joined Manchester City from Wolfsburg in 2015

Manchester City attacker Kevin De Bruyne said on Friday a proposal to hold the World Cup every two years was "not a bad idea."

FIFA's biennial World Cup scheme was mooted earlier this year by former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who now works as chief of global football development for the governing body.

The proposition has been widely criticised by the likes of UEFA and the Premier League.

FIFA plans to publish a report in November, before a "global summit" by the end of the year.

"At the start of the season, I had a meeting with FIFA and Arsene Wenger to explain to us what they wanted to do," De Bruyne told news agency Belga.

"To do something like that, federations of all countries, UEFA and FIFA have to coordinate. Everyone has to work together.

"I insisted on a second point: I told them that they had to keep a real period of rest for us, the players, at the end of the season.

"The idea isn't bad in itself, as long as everyone works together," he added.

De Bruyne, 30, is set to feature as Belgium host Estonia on Saturday and then travel to Wales on Monday in qualifiers for next year's World Cup.

Two points from the final pair of games in the campaign will claim a place at the finals in Qatar for the Red Devils.

World Cup every two years 'not a bad idea' for De Bruyne

