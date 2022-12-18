QATAR 2022: World Cup prize money: How much will Argentina or France receive for winning in Qatar

How much is the prize money for the World Cup?

The total prize money pot is divided up by each of the 32 teams competing. That money is divided up dependent on performance and progress at the tournament so even the teams that are knocked out in the group stage will receive a share.

The prize pot for the 2022 World Cup is set at $440 million. That is the most that has ever been allocated for a World Cup.

How much prize money is given to the World Cup winners?

In plenty of global sporting tournaments, the winner receives the largest share of the total prize pot. However, that is not the case with the World Cup. The winners go home with less than 10% of the total pot.

The champions who will be crowned on Sunday, December 18 will receive $42m, which is $4m more than France were awarded for winning the 2018 World Cup.

That means there is still another $404m that has to be divided among the other 31 competing teams.

How is the World Cup prize money divided?

The runners-up will receive $30m. For the beaten semi-finalists, the third-place play-off is often seen as a rather pointless fixture but those in charge will be aware that it is worth an extra $2m this year. The team that finishes third will be given $27m while there is a $25m prize for finishing fourth.

The four beaten quarter-finalists will all receive $17m while $13m is given to the eight teams that lost in the last-16. The 16 other nations that are unable to make it out of the group stage at the World Cup are given $9m, regardless of how many points they picked up in their three games.