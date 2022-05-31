Say hello to the kings of Africa, Wydad Casablanca

The Egyptians came into the match filled with confidence following two consecutive Champions League title winning seasons. However Wydad, had full intentions on stopping the Club of the Century from winning a third straight title.

The Red Castle as Wydad is commonly referred to, showed their intent from the word go, the sound in the stadium injecting the hunger of a title into their veins.

The brilliant start created the first chance of the game after just 10 minutes when Yahya Jebrane won the ball in midfield before spraying Guy Mbenza through. Unluckily, the Congo Brazzaville forward’s shot from the edge of the area came off the bar.

However, that served as the warning shot to Ahly. Five minutes later, they were picking the ball in their net, thanks to a scorching effort from El Moutaraji.

Ahly clawed their way back into the match and came close to levelling midway through the first half but a Yasser Ibrahim header off a corner was just too high. Ahly were dangerous from set pieces and Hussein el Shahat nodded narrowly wide off another corner for the Egyptian side.

The visitors came close again with Wydad goalkeeper Ahmed Tagnaouti dashing from his goalmouth to head the ball clear as South African Percy Tau threatened to equalise.

Al Ahly began the second-half going forward but it was Wydad who struck first after just two minutes of the second-half. A superb counter attack saw Jaadi go off on the right before slashing a cross.

El Moutaraji sneaked behind Mohamed Hany to tap the ball but it was saved by Mohamed Elshenawy. But on the second bite of the cherry, the forward thumped home.