CAF-CL

Say hello to the kings of Africa, Wydad Casablanca

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Wydad beat Al Ahly 2-0 on Monday at the Mohammed V stadium

CASABLANCA, MOROCCO - MAY 30: Wydad AC players celebrates following their sides victory during the CAF Champions League Final 2022 match between Al Ahly and Wydad AC at Stade Mohammed V on May 30, 2022 in Casablanca, Morocco. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)
CASABLANCA, MOROCCO - MAY 30: Wydad AC players celebrates following their sides victory during the CAF Champions League Final 2022 match between Al Ahly and Wydad AC at Stade Mohammed V on May 30, 2022 in Casablanca, Morocco. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

The name Zouhair el Moutaraji will forever remain in football history after the Moroccan's two-goal strike inspired Wydad Casablanca to victory against Egyptian giants Al Ahly on Monday to win the CAF Champions League.

Recommended articles

The Egyptians came into the match filled with confidence following two consecutive Champions League title winning seasons. However Wydad, had full intentions on stopping the Club of the Century from winning a third straight title.

The Red Castle as Wydad is commonly referred to, showed their intent from the word go, the sound in the stadium injecting the hunger of a title into their veins.

The brilliant start created the first chance of the game after just 10 minutes when Yahya Jebrane won the ball in midfield before spraying Guy Mbenza through. Unluckily, the Congo Brazzaville forward’s shot from the edge of the area came off the bar.

Wydad's forward Zouhair el-Moutaraji (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the CAF Champions League Semi-Final between Egypt's al-Ahly and Morocco's Wydad AC at Stade Mohammed V in the Moroccan city of Casablanca on May 30, 2022. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
Wydad's forward Zouhair el-Moutaraji (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the CAF Champions League Semi-Final between Egypt's al-Ahly and Morocco's Wydad AC at Stade Mohammed V in the Moroccan city of Casablanca on May 30, 2022. (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

However, that served as the warning shot to Ahly. Five minutes later, they were picking the ball in their net, thanks to a scorching effort from El Moutaraji.

Ahly clawed their way back into the match and came close to levelling midway through the first half but a Yasser Ibrahim header off a corner was just too high. Ahly were dangerous from set pieces and Hussein el Shahat nodded narrowly wide off another corner for the Egyptian side.

The visitors came close again with Wydad goalkeeper Ahmed Tagnaouti dashing from his goalmouth to head the ball clear as South African Percy Tau threatened to equalise.

Al Ahly began the second-half going forward but it was Wydad who struck first after just two minutes of the second-half. A superb counter attack saw Jaadi go off on the right before slashing a cross.

CAIRO, EGYPT - MAY 30: Fans of Al Ahly gather to watch the CAF Champions League final match between Al Ahly and Wydad Casablanca at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, in Cairo, Egypt on May 30, 2022. (Photo by Mohamed Abdel Hamid/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
CAIRO, EGYPT - MAY 30: Fans of Al Ahly gather to watch the CAF Champions League final match between Al Ahly and Wydad Casablanca at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, in Cairo, Egypt on May 30, 2022. (Photo by Mohamed Abdel Hamid/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

El Moutaraji sneaked behind Mohamed Hany to tap the ball but it was saved by Mohamed Elshenawy. But on the second bite of the cherry, the forward thumped home.

Despite an onslaught from the Egyptians as well as constant possession, Wydad's back line stood firm to clinch their third Champions League trophy and be crowned Kings of Africa.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

More from category

  • Either Gor or AFC will go home with Sh1million on Madaraka Day

    Either Gor or AFC will go home with Sh1M on Madaraka Day, find out how

  • CASABLANCA, MOROCCO - MAY 30: Wydad AC players celebrates following their sides victory during the CAF Champions League Final 2022 match between Al Ahly and Wydad AC at Stade Mohammed V on May 30, 2022 in Casablanca, Morocco. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

    Say hello to the kings of Africa, Wydad Casablanca

  • Benzema explains reason for Panenka penalty for Real Madrid against Man City

    Karim Benzema wins best player award

Recommended articles

Fans decry exorbitant ticket prices for Rugby 15s match

Fans decry exorbitant ticket prices for Rugby 15s match

Either Gor or AFC will go home with Sh1M on Madaraka Day, find out how

Either Gor or AFC will go home with Sh1M on Madaraka Day, find out how

Say hello to the kings of Africa, Wydad Casablanca

Say hello to the kings of Africa, Wydad Casablanca

Karim Benzema wins best player award

Karim Benzema wins best player award

Al Ahly versus Wydad, which team will be crowned Kings of Africa?

Al Ahly versus Wydad, which team will be crowned Kings of Africa?

Nairobi City Stars team robbed during match against Gor Mahia

Nairobi City Stars team robbed during match against Gor Mahia

Trending

FKF-PL

Nairobi City Stars team robbed during match against Gor Mahia

Nairobi City Stars players robbed during FKF-PL match at Kasarani [Image by: City Stars]
RUGBY

Shujaa head coach keen to rise after London 7s poor campaign

SEVILLE, SPAIN - JANUARY 28: Kenya players huddle prior to during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 match between Australia and Kenya at Estadio de La Cartuja on January 28, 2022 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)
UCL

Karim Benzema wins best player award

Benzema explains reason for Panenka penalty for Real Madrid against Man City
CAF CL

Al Ahly versus Wydad, which team will be crowned Kings of Africa?

Players of Al Ahly celebrate with the trophy of CAF Champions League after winning the final match between Zamalek and Al Ahly at Cairo stadium on 27 November, 2020 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Ahmed Awaad/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
CAF-CL

Say hello to the kings of Africa, Wydad Casablanca

CASABLANCA, MOROCCO - MAY 30: Wydad AC players celebrates following their sides victory during the CAF Champions League Final 2022 match between Al Ahly and Wydad AC at Stade Mohammed V on May 30, 2022 in Casablanca, Morocco. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)