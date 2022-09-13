UCL

'The result will not mean anything' - Xavi dismisses importance of Barcelona's clash against Bayern Munich

'The result will not mean anything' - 2 wins in last 13 - Xavi explains why Barcelona's clash against Bayern Munich does not matter.

La Liga giants Barcelona are set for their group stage Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich on Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

The Catalans have won their last five games across all competitions ahead of the clash.

Bayern on the other hand have been in a rut struggling to secure three points in their last three league games.

Ahead of the Champions League fixture, Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez downplayed the importance of a victory against Bayern Munich.

In the pre-match press conference, Xavi was asked about the strengths of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and how his team hopes to neutralize them.

The former midfielder explained that Bayern Munich have key players who help with their pressing game.

Xavi said, “Tomorrow I will choose the players who are most ready, the most personal on the field, and who are able to impose our style on the pitch.

Experience is not important, there are young players who are more physically fit.

“We train hard for two hours or more. This is what I love as a coach. Tomorrow we want to compete and show that we are excited to play in this tournament.

“Musiala and Davies are two players who have already made their mark in Bayern. They also have great forwards, and they press really well. It’s true that we’re pushing too, but they’ve been doing this for years.

“Looking at the previous matches we played, we had a bad time but tomorrow we want to compete well.

"If the players show their true potential, I will be happy. We have to leave the past behind and believe in our ability to win.”

Xavi was in charge of the second group fixture against Bayern Munich last season and explained why Barcelona have not been able to get the better of their German opponents in recent times.

“Last season was not good for us and we hope to compete better tomorrow. Everything will be decided tomorrow on the pitch.

“The result will not mean anything. The important thing is that we will strive to compete against one of the best teams in the world.

“Tomorrow’s match is only a 3-point game, and it won’t affect much whether we win or lose to decide the result of our season,” Xavi concluded.

